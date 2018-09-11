CEDAR FALLS — For Rich Frevert, being named the new executive director of the wcfsymphony has been a homecoming.
He earned his bachelor of music education and master’s in business administration degrees from the University of Northern Iowa in 1978 and 1983, respectively. He also served as manager of the symphony in the 1970s.
“It feels good to be back,” said Frevert, who officially begins Monday. “It’s such a different time in the community. In the ‘70s and ‘80s, the economy was really challenged. I’ve talked to folks about how the economy has diversified and the growth that is going on, and I’m impressed.”
Frevert has worked for the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Lincoln (Neb.) Symphony Orchestra and Springfield (Mass.) Symphony Orchestra. For the past nine years, he has owned and operated Heartland Concert Artists, a Minneapolis-based booking agency for jazz, classical and pop musicians. He also has taught private trumpet lessons in the Twin Cities, in addition to being a fundraiser in the health care and academic fields.
Frevert met Jason Weinberger, wcfsymphony artistic director and conductor, through his work as a booking agent. “I was struck by what he was doing with the orchestra, particularly in multi-media for concerts, so it’s exciting to be working with him and being back on campus every day has great appeal.”
He believes the key to an orchestra’s success is how “embedded in the community they are, what they represent as a citizen of the community, and on the administrative side, being an active partner in the community. In this day and age, orchestras have to be more than just presenters of classical or pop concerts.”
Specifically, his goal is to continue building the audience and “make the orchestra attractive, to get out in the community and start generating really good buzz about the orchestra and get people to come out to our concerts,” Frevert explains.
Weinberger, who has served as both artistic director and chief executive officer, shares Frevert’s philosophy and is happy to be handing over the management role.
“I’m looking forward to the synchronicity of working together, of having Rick holding the reins and supporting what we’re doing artistically. I’ve been waiting for this moment. I think it’s a good fit for us, and it’s nice to be able to buckle down and get back to business. I think I’ve got a good partner in this,” says Weinberger.
Frevert also is impressed by the symphony’s home at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the UNI campus in Cedar Falls. “I was with the orchestra in the 1980s playing concerts in the West High School’s auditorium. We were just starting down the road to discussions about a performing arts center. I’ve been impressed by how open the hall is and by the acoustics. It’s really great.”
In his spare time, Frevert is a golfer, history buff and avid baseball fan. His wife, Susan, also a UNI School of Music graduate, will be teaching private woodwind lessons in the Waterloo/Cedar falls area. They have two adult children and a 10-month-old grandson.
Wcfsymphony will present its season opening concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 29, featuring acclaimed pianist Simone Dinnerstein. She will perform the symphony’s major co-commission of Philip Glass’ Third Piano Concerto. The program will include a rarely performed overture by Tchaikovsky and his Fifth Symphony.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the Unitix box office at 273-4849, at the Gallagher/Unitix office or online at wcfsymphony.org.
