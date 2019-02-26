WATERLOO ---Audiences will have to wait several months for their "Turkish Delights."
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra is postponing Saturday's pair of concerts at Waterloo's Brown Derby Ballroom until May 11.
The postponement is in anticipation of this weekend's bitterly cold temperatures, says Richard Frevert, executive director.
A reception planned for Saturday at the Marin Gallery, 615 Sycamore St., has also been postponed until May 11.
Concerts on May 11 will be at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Brown Derby. The reception will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The concerts will feature Ottoman-influenced music by Mozart and others during Vienna's 18th century Turkish craze. Jason Weinberger, the Pauline Barrett artistic director and conductor, will have the baton.
Tickets purchased for Saturday's concerts will be honored at the May 11 performances. Questions regarding tickets already purchased may be directed to UNItix at 273-4849.
Reservations previously made for the Marin Gallery reception will also be honored on May 11. Questions regarding the reception may be directed to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony office at 273-3373.
Tickets for the rescheduled concert are on sale through UNItix, (319) 273-4849. General admission tickets are priced at $28. Admission to the Marin Gallery reception is $20 per person for Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Upbeat members and $25 per person for non-Upbeat members. Reservations for the reception may be made by calling 273-3373 or at wcfsymphony.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.