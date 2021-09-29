Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony chosen for United Symphonies event Thursday

CEDAR FALLS -- The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony has been chosen to represent of Iowa in the first-ever national United Symphonies of America! “edutainment” event Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event can be viewed at www.unitedsymphonies.com. The one-hour online program will involve one orchestra from each state and interweave musical entertainment with information about how symphony orchestras enrich local communities.

The local program will showcase the wcfsymphony’s local digital programs that are free to view at wcfsymphony.org/digital.

The first-ever collaborative United Symphonies program has been designed to help orchestras meet the multiple challenges faced by community orchestras emerging from the pandemic and their contributions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0