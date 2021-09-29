Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony chosen for United Symphonies event Thursday

BRAISED CINNAMON PORK TACOS
PORK FILLING:
1/4 cup Land O Lakes Cinnamon Sugar Butter Spread
1 (2-pound) pork shoulder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon Land O Lakes Cinnamon Sugar Butter Spread
1 small (1/2 cup) onion, chopped
1 small (1/2 cup) green bell pepper, chopped
1 jalapeño pepper, chopped
3 cloves garlic, chopped
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 (16-ounce) can fire roasted tomatoes
1 (14.5-ounce) can vegetable broth
1 teaspoon ground oregano
TACOS:
16 (6-inch) tortillas
Fresh salsa
Guacamole
Lime wedge, if desired
Heat oven to 275 F.
Melt 1/4 cup Cinnamon Sugar Butter Spread in 8-quart ovenproof saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Season pork with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Place pork into pan; cook over medium heat, turning once, 5-7 minutes or until browned. Remove pork from pan; set aside.
Add 1 tablespoon Cinnamon Sugar Butter Spread to pan. Add onions, bell pepper, jalapeño pepper and garlic. Cook 4-5 minutes or until vegetables are softened. Add cumin and chili powder. Cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add tomatoes, vegetable broth and oregano; stir to combine.
Return pork roast to pan. Cook over medium heat 4-6 minutes or until vegetable mixture comes to a boil. Cover pan with lid; transfer pan to oven. Bake, turning roast over every 45 minutes, 2 1/2 hours or until meat shreds easily with fork. Remove roast from pan; shred with forks. Return pork to pan; toss to coat.
Stack 2 tortillas together; fill with about 1/2 cup of pork mixture. Top with salsa and guacamole. Garnish with lime wedges, if desired. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
Source: Land O' Lakes