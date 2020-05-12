Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony announces changes to upcoming season

CEDAR FALLS — Online watch parties and organizational changes are among responses the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra is planning in the coming months, in an effort to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virus has altered the landscape of the orchestra’s upcoming 2020-21 season.
“We’re trying to deal with decisions for a time period that we really have no idea what it’s going to look like,” said Rich Frevert, executive director. “The decision was to put things out there as conditions permit. It’s not completely satisfying, but it’s the best we can do under the conditions.”
The board of directors met in late April to approve changes to the organization’s operations.
Beginning on May 22, Conductor Jason Weinberger will host a series of online watch parties. The one-hour presentations will feature memorable performances from the last decade.
“Jason has gone back through our archives and pulled out specific pieces from different concerts and reassembled them into online concerts. It’s a really neat combination of greatest hits put together in a unique way,” Frevert said.
If there is a silver lining, Frevert said, it has been “making us look closer at our social media and online presence. It’s time for us be creative with that and come up with different ways to be online and out in the community as much as we can.”
Weinberger also will host other online offerings including music from individual wcfsymphony players and stories from behind-the-scenes of music making.
Live concerts will be announced as conditions permit with as much notice to the public as possible. There may be full orchestra concerts, chamber music concerts or no live concerts during the season. Ticketing information, including seating and refund policies, will be made available as concert dates are announced.
The symphony performs at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls, as well as presenting concerts at such venues as the Brown Derby Ballroom.
Frevert said considerable thought is being given to what performances might look like. There are concerns for musicians who customarily are in close contact with each other while performing, and audiences who are part of a group experience listen to music, talking and socializing.
“We are uncertain about committing to concerts, whether the public will want to attend, or musicians themselves will be willing to come together and play,” he explained.
The scheduled season includes an opening concert with music from “Star Wars” and “2001: A Space Odyssey,” two concerts celebrating Beethoven’s 250th anniversary, a New Year’s Eve event and the rescheduled performance of the National Geographic documentary “Jane.”
When possible, these concerts will be presented. If not possible, Weinberger is developing plans for concerts with smaller ensembles and reduced audiences. Announcements with details about live concerts and online presentations will be made through local media, email, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Facebook page and at wcfsymphony.org.
Frevert expressed the symphony’s appreciation for community support.“The community has been with us through thick and thin, and we hope they’ll stick with us through this as well.”
Although no tickets to events are on sale at this time, contributions may still be made to the orchestra’s Annual Fund. Automatic monthly donations by credit card are now available at wcfsymphony.org/support-us. Donations may also be made by calling 273-3373 or by mail to Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony, Gallagher Bluedorn PAC, 8201 Dakota Street, #17, Cedar Falls, IA 50614.
