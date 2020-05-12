Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony announces changes to upcoming season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — Online watch parties and organizational changes are among responses the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra is planning in the coming months, in an effort to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus has altered the landscape of the orchestra’s upcoming 2020-21 season.

“We’re trying to deal with decisions for a time period that we really have no idea what it’s going to look like,” said Rich Frevert, executive director. “The decision was to put things out there as conditions permit. It’s not completely satisfying, but it’s the best we can do under the conditions.”

The board of directors met in late April to approve changes to the organization’s operations.

Beginning on May 22, Conductor Jason Weinberger will host a series of online watch parties. The one-hour presentations will feature memorable performances from the last decade.

“Jason has gone back through our archives and pulled out specific pieces from different concerts and reassembled them into online concerts. It’s a really neat combination of greatest hits put together in a unique way,” Frevert said.