Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony announces auditions

CEDAR FALLS --The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will hold auditions for orchestral musicians on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 from 4 to 10 p.m. each day.

Auditions will take place at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus. Social distancing will be observed during all phases of the audition process. Masking and sanitation practices will also be in place.

Orchestral musicians interested in playing with the symphony can go to www.wcfsymphony.org/about-us/auditions-jobs/ for more information and to sign up for an audition time. Auditions will be held for Trumpet III,Contrabassoon/Bassoon III and substitute players for woodwind, brass and string instruments.

Musicians are compensated per service and mileage is available for players living outside the Waterloo Cedar Falls metropolitan area.

For more information, contact Personnel Manager Nathan Stucky (nstucky@wcfsymphony.org) or Executive Director Rich Frevert (rfrevert@wcfsymphony.org), or call 273-3373.

