Waterloo-Cedar Falls organizations offer opportunities to encourage giving to those in need

Cedar Valley organizations are offering several opportunities to encourage giving time and energy to the less fortunate during this holiday season.
The Family and Children’s Council of Black Hawk County is hosting a winter clothing drive for families who need coats, gloves, hats and winter gear in all sizes – especially larger sizes for men and women. Its goal is to “help make childhoods that are happy, healthy and safe.” More information can be found online at KeeptheKidsSafe.org, including an entire page about how to support local children.
Friends of the Family is offering community members the chance to “adopt a family” and perform holiday shopping to help the ones in need find joy this holiday season. It is accepting donations such as paper towels, toilet paper, baby formula, pillows and more. The organization serves individuals leaving situations involving violence and homelessness by giving them basic necessities. More can be found at fofia.org, including the organization’s Amazon wish list.
People are also reading…
Amperage Marketing & Fundraising is highlighting holiday giving as a way to positively impact people’s lives in significant ways as part of its holiday elves campaign. From donating food to local food banks to donating clothes and supplies to those in need, “there is no end to the ways in which someone can experience the magic of being an elf.”
In addition to helping local nonprofits through donations and volunteerism, Amperage is sending holiday cards that encourage businesses and individuals to give back in whichever way they choose.
Watch Now: Tips to avoid holiday travel stress, and more videos to improve your life
Here are five ways to make holiday travel a little easier, tips on how to get through a cold and dark winter, and more videos to improve your life.
The festive season can be stressful enough with adding travel to the mix, so here are 5 ways to make holiday travel a little easier.
Winter can be a difficult season to get through due to the cold weather, short days, and lack of sunlight. Here are some things you should do …
Decorating the house for Christmas is a lot of fun, but when cats are involved, it can get frustrating.
Fox News recently offered readers a guide to internet security and different forms of cyberattacks. Malware is an often-used abbreviation for …
If you use a computer for hours a day, there’s a good chance you know what it’s like to have eyestrain or dry eyes.
There are many benefits to ditching alcohol at this time of year.
The Sunday scaries are negative thoughts or emotional distress about the week ahead and some people deal with it more often than others.
Though the so-called Christmas Tree Syndrome doesn't bother everyone, airborne allergens expert, Max Wiseberg, has some top tips for those who…
Roll Up:, Start by lying on your back with your spine and pelvis in neutral position legs straight and together with feets pointed, and arms o…
Looking for ways to simplify your life? Putting these payments on autopay can take the thought out of taking care of your monthly bills.
The excitement of buying a Christmas tree is fogging you from asking all the right questions. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has some tips.
Some experts say that hearing Christmas songs on repeat can actually be bad for our mental health.
A lot of Christmas foods are actually full of important vitamins and nutrients. Here are five of the healthiest Christmas foods.
There are some things you can do to prepare to buy a home, whether you are financially ready or not. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.