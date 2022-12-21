 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Courier is partnering with Community Bank & Trust who are sponsoring 1,375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Waterloo-Cedar Falls organizations offer opportunities to encourage giving to those in need

  • 0
Friends of the Family

Friends of the Family is one of the organizations inspiring others to give to those in need.

 Courtesy Photo

Cedar Valley organizations are offering several opportunities to encourage giving time and energy to the less fortunate during this holiday season.

The Family and Children’s Council of Black Hawk County is hosting a winter clothing drive for families who need coats, gloves, hats and winter gear in all sizes – especially larger sizes for men and women. Its goal is to “help make childhoods that are happy, healthy and safe.” More information can be found online at KeeptheKidsSafe.org, including an entire page about how to support local children.

Friends of the Family is offering community members the chance to “adopt a family” and perform holiday shopping to help the ones in need find joy this holiday season. It is accepting donations such as paper towels, toilet paper, baby formula, pillows and more. The organization serves individuals leaving situations involving violence and homelessness by giving them basic necessities. More can be found at fofia.org, including the organization’s Amazon wish list.

People are also reading…

Here are the top ways to keep the porch pirates at bay.

Amperage Marketing & Fundraising is highlighting holiday giving as a way to positively impact people’s lives in significant ways as part of its holiday elves campaign. From donating food to local food banks to donating clothes and supplies to those in need, “there is no end to the ways in which someone can experience the magic of being an elf.”

In addition to helping local nonprofits through donations and volunteerism, Amperage is sending holiday cards that encourage businesses and individuals to give back in whichever way they choose.

Watch Now: Tips to avoid holiday travel stress, and more videos to improve your life

Here are five ways to make holiday travel a little easier, tips on how to get through a cold and dark winter, and more videos to improve your life.

Five ways to avoid holiday travel stress this season
Travel

Five ways to avoid holiday travel stress this season

  • Updated
  • 0

The festive season can be stressful enough with adding travel to the mix, so here are 5 ways to make holiday travel a little easier.

Tips to get through a cold, dark winter
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Tips to get through a cold, dark winter

  • Updated
  • 0

Winter can be a difficult season to get through due to the cold weather, short days, and lack of sunlight. Here are some things you should do …

How to keep your cat out of your Christmas Tree
Food and Cooking

How to keep your cat out of your Christmas Tree

  • Updated
  • 0

Decorating the house for Christmas is a lot of fun, but when cats are involved, it can get frustrating.

Basic cyber threats and how to protect yourself
Technology

Basic cyber threats and how to protect yourself

  • Updated
  • 0

Fox News recently offered readers a guide to internet security and different forms of cyberattacks. Malware is an often-used abbreviation for …

How to prevent eyestrain
Health, Medicine and Fitness

How to prevent eyestrain

  • Updated
  • 0

If you use a computer for hours a day, there’s a good chance you know what it’s like to have eyestrain or dry eyes.

Benefits of cutting back on drinking over Christmas
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Benefits of cutting back on drinking over Christmas

  • Updated
  • 0

There are many benefits to ditching alcohol at this time of year. 

How to cope with the Sunday scaries
Health, Medicine and Fitness

How to cope with the Sunday scaries

  • Updated
  • 0

The Sunday scaries are negative thoughts or emotional distress about the week ahead and some people deal with it more often than others.

Is your Christmas tree making you sneeze?
Home & Garden

Is your Christmas tree making you sneeze?

  • Updated
  • 0

Though the so-called Christmas Tree Syndrome doesn't bother everyone, airborne allergens expert, Max Wiseberg, has some top tips for those who…

Exercises to support digestion and debloat this festive season
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Exercises to support digestion and debloat this festive season

  • Updated
  • 0

Roll Up:, Start by lying on your back with your spine and pelvis in neutral position legs straight and together with feets pointed, and arms o…

The times you should use autopay and the times you shouldn't
Business Monthly

The times you should use autopay and the times you shouldn't

  • Updated
  • 0

Looking for ways to simplify your life? Putting these payments on autopay can take the thought out of taking care of your monthly bills.

What Christmas tree sellers want you to know
Home & Garden

What Christmas tree sellers want you to know

  • Updated
  • 0

The excitement of buying a Christmas tree is fogging you from asking all the right questions. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has some tips.

Study: Listening to Christmas songs on repeat might be bad for your health
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Study: Listening to Christmas songs on repeat might be bad for your health

  • Updated
  • 0

Some experts say that hearing Christmas songs on repeat can actually be bad for our mental health.

Five of the healthiest Christmas foods
Food and Cooking

Five of the healthiest Christmas foods

  • Updated
  • 0

A lot of Christmas foods are actually full of important vitamins and nutrients. Here are five of the healthiest Christmas foods.

What millennials and gen-z’ers need to know in order to buy a home
Lifestyles

What millennials and gen-z’ers need to know in order to buy a home

  • Updated
  • 0

There are some things you can do to prepare to buy a home, whether you are financially ready or not. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News