Waterloo-Cedar Falls organizations offer opportunities to encourage giving to those in need

Cedar Valley organizations are offering several opportunities to encourage giving time and energy to the less fortunate during this holiday season.

The Family and Children’s Council of Black Hawk County is hosting a winter clothing drive for families who need coats, gloves, hats and winter gear in all sizes – especially larger sizes for men and women. Its goal is to “help make childhoods that are happy, healthy and safe.” More information can be found online at KeeptheKidsSafe.org, including an entire page about how to support local children.

Friends of the Family is offering community members the chance to “adopt a family” and perform holiday shopping to help the ones in need find joy this holiday season. It is accepting donations such as paper towels, toilet paper, baby formula, pillows and more. The organization serves individuals leaving situations involving violence and homelessness by giving them basic necessities. More can be found at fofia.org, including the organization’s Amazon wish list.

Amperage Marketing & Fundraising is highlighting holiday giving as a way to positively impact people’s lives in significant ways as part of its holiday elves campaign. From donating food to local food banks to donating clothes and supplies to those in need, “there is no end to the ways in which someone can experience the magic of being an elf.”

In addition to helping local nonprofits through donations and volunteerism, Amperage is sending holiday cards that encourage businesses and individuals to give back in whichever way they choose.