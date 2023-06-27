WATERLOO — Smoke from Canadian forest fires is again being felt in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area.

On Tuesday morning, Waterloo had an air quality index reading of 174, according to the website AirNow.gov. The index runs from zero to 500 with the higher the number, the worse the air quality.

The air quality is currently designated “unhealthy,” according to the site. The site warns people to reduce outdoor activity and consider going indoors if they have symptoms.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has also issued an air quality advisory for the state through Wednesday.

“Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state,” according to the DNR alert. “The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities, and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.”

Similar readings were being seen across the Midwest.

As of Tuesday morning, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was rated “very unhealthy” with a reading of 223. Falmouth, Michigan, had a reading of 249.

Levels in Minneapolis were 168; Madison, Wisconsin, had 173; and a location in the Chicago area had 198. Indianapolis had 163.