Waterloo carriage company, volunteers assemble face shields

Eric Giddens, a state senator and UNI employee, stepped up to lead the site, which opened Thursday.

Masked volunteers are laboring at 10 work stations built with lumber and plastic wrap to maintain social distance. Music plays over speakers to help pass the time as workers complete the assembly process.

“We’re trying to do 10,000 by the end of the weekend if possible,” said Giddens, who said volunteers are still needed.

Trevor Carlson is in charge of coordinating the volunteers to work four-hour daily shifts: 7 to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 4 to 8 p.m. Those willing to help can contact him by email at trevor@theformulapodcast.com.

“Everyone’s done a really good job helping to source volunteers from various places,” said Carlson, a local entrepreneur who was traveling overseas when the pandemic hit in early March, causing him to return to the Cedar Valley.

Erik and Shelli Lee, who bought the 122-year-old Jerald Sulky Co. in 2015, said they were happy to help with the effort even though the horse carriage company has not yet been negatively impacted by the pandemic.