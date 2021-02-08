Waterloo CARES Act town hall webinar planned

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Waterloo Community Development are hosting Waterloo's CARES Act town hall webinar at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Topics to be discussed include rental and mortgage assistance, utility assistance, legal advice for housing issues, food, temporary shelter, and childcare.

During this event, local social service providers explain the CARES Act funding available to individuals in Waterloo. Each organization will describe the assistance available, eligible projects and requests, basic qualifications, general application processes, and contact information.

To watch the webinar, registration is required by going to: https://www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/WaterlooCaresAct

