WATERLOO — Waterloo Schools is preparing more students for the workforce with the expansion of the Waterloo Career Center.

With its newly finished, almost 60,000-square-foot building, the Career Center will add 12 new programs.

Currently, the center has 18 programs that include classes like nursing, construction, plumbing, early childhood education, marketing, digital graphics, culinary and hospitality/tourism.

Construction will move from the current building to the new building, thanks to the new bays that span from floor to ceiling.

New programs that will make use of the big bays include courses like auto technician, auto collision, diesel repair and industrial mechanics – formerly called millwright.

The bays will allow for real hands-on experience, according to Jeff Frost, executive director of professional technical education. Frost said classes will be taught in a “real-life setting.”

“One of the things that we’ve run into with our construction class is we have a really low ceiling,” Frost said. “Because of that they haven’t been able to do a lot of things they wanted to, and that might include building modular houses or taller structures and things like that.”

There are also 15 classrooms on the first and second floors of the building.

The classrooms could hold programs such as agricultural science, horticulture, cosmetology, fashion/textile design, interior design, welding, HVAC and police/fire science.

Frost said he considers a number of things to decide programs to add.

“We look at local, regional and state jobs and long-term job forecasts and try to figure out what are pathways or programs or career options that are out there that are going to be viable for our students moving forward,” he said. “A lot of our decisions are driven by really what careers are going to be active, and we also do take into account student interest, too.”

Even with the dozen new programs, the goal is to keep students interested in their other classes, with a “cross-modality” aspect. For example, there could be an opportunity for a cosmetology student to learn how to start their own business.

“We’re going to try to connect, cross-pollinate between programs to really kind of create that synergy between them,” Frost said.

Students also have the option to earn certifications instead of credits, such as OSHA or computer numerical control certification, by advancing in courses based on competencies.

Frost said once students have “stackable” credentials — a sequence of skills built up over time — they become more hireable. In skilled trades those credentials mean more to an employer than credits earned in a class.

Instructors are top-of-the-line certified professionals, with classes taught by people such as master electricians or registered nurses.

Currently, the WCC expansion holds Central Middle School students while the middle school is being renovated. Those students are learning in 31 temporary classrooms along with the current 15 permanent classrooms.

When winter break ends in January 2024, Central Middle School students will move back to their newly renovated building. From January to March, Larson Construction will go in and deconstruct the temporary classrooms and put the finishing touches on the WCC expansion. The career center students will move in the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.

Close 1 of 9 Waterloo Career Center walkway A skyway will connect the Waterloo Career Center to its new expanded building. wcc second floor.JPG A second floor hallway in the Waterloo Career Center expansion is shown. wccx exterior.JPG The exterior of the Waterloo Career Center's new expanded building is shown. wccx interior.JPG A view from the second floor of the Waterloo Career Center's extended building is pictured. wccx exterior 2.JPG A skyway connects the Waterloo Career Center and its new extended building. wccx first floor.JPG The ground floor of the Waterloo Career Center's expanded building. wccx hallway.JPG The second floor hallway at the Waterloo Career Center's extended building. wccx interior 2.JPG The interior of the Waterloo Career Center's new expanded building is seen. wccx field.JPG A view of the football field is seen from the Waterloo Career Center's new expanded building.