WATERLOO -- Scott Jordan is reviving a volunteer pothole patching crew.
The owner of Scott's Electric has secured support from local businesses and the city to begin filling this year's bumper crop of potholes around Waterloo starting Saturday.
It marks the sixth time Jordan has organized the effort, which he started with Kathy McCoy in 1993 and last conducted in 2016.
"What it really comes down to was people were calling me about it," Jordan said. "I thought people might have forgotten about it, but they hadn't."
Record snowfall this winter and multiple freeze-thaw cycles have been devastating to local roadways. Jordan noted the resulting potholes are not only annoying but can be dangerous when motorists swerve to dodge the craters.
"I get pretty mad when that cup of coffee winds up in my lap," he said. "But it's no fault to the city. Every city has potholes."
Aspro Inc. is donating the cold patch material to fill the potholes, and Action Signs is helping with traffic control to keep those manning shovels safe. Jordan is still looking for volunteers to provide the labor.
"I would hope we work the next two or three Saturdays for sure, as long as the weather doesn't turn on us," he said. "After that we'll see how it's going in the city."
Individuals interested in helping or who want to report a pothole should contact Jordan either by calling or texting (319) 505-3500 or emailing Jordan_electric6870@yahoo.com.
