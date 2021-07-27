Waterloo, businesses prepare for RAGBRAI, excessive heat Wednesday

WATERLOO — As Tavis Hall helped volunteers set up tables underneath a large tent in the middle of Jefferson Street with temperatures still in the 90s on Tuesday evening — and expecting heat indexes in the triple digits Wednesday — he figured RAGBRAI riders know how to beat the heat.
“Folks have registered for RAGBRAI at the end of July; they understand what this thing is going to be,” said Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo and Waterloo RAGBRAI. “I think it’s almost part of the allure of RAGBRAI: It’s a hot ride.”
Wednesday, when tens of thousands of cyclists arrive in Waterloo as part of the annual bike ride across Iowa, might be the hottest day yet. Much of the state is under an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service.
Besides helping riders stay hydrated, Waterloo RAGBRAI added several shade tents to the RiverLoop Expo Plaza and a misting tent next to the Dek Hockey rink. Over at the Riverloop Amphitheatre, the splash pad will be lit up after dusk and transformed into the Purple Rain Station.
“We’re excited to welcome them in a true Waterloo way,” Hall said.
Jessica Rucker, Main Street Waterloo executive director, echoed that excitement, noting organizers found “some cool ways” to incorporate the city’s theme of “A Waterloo Experience” along with a national Prince tribute band headlining Wednesday night’s festivities.
“I don’t want to give anything away. Everyone has to come down to the event to see some of the creative ways they’ve come up with,” she said.
She is worried about the heat, of course, but is confident the festival and nearby businesses will provide help in that regard.
“There’s shade, there’s fans. Obviously, the businesses are open, and they’re going to have air conditioning,” Rucker said.
Tony Eischeid, owner of Basal Pizza on West Fourth Street, remembers working at Cottonwood Canyon the last time RAGBRAI came through Waterloo in 2010. It was busy then, even though the main RAGBRAI campground was on the edge of town that year.
“We expect it to be a little busier, being across from all the action,” Eischeid said.
Basal is limiting its menu options to a handful of pizzas, three appetizers and three salads, “so we’re a little bit more efficient” when riders come.
“We expect a later crowd when things cool off just a hair,” he said. He hopes a promised cold front materializes Wednesday night.
At Doughy Joey’s, on the corner of West Fourth and Jefferson, it will be owner Andrew Howe’s first experience with the massive ride.
“I guess it’s hard to know exactly what to prepare for,” he said.
The restaurant will keep its full menu, but Howe will have his “all hands on deck” staff cooking up lots of pizza slices all day as something “quick and easy.”
“We’ll try to keep it simple, make as much as we can, stock up on beer and food and see how it goes,” he said. “We’re expecting a lot of people to want to be inside.”
They’re full up Wednesday night at the Best Western Executive Residency on West Fourth and Commercial streets, said Rod Lindquist, vice president for development of the ownership group for the hotel. The hotel’s new restaurant, GR Kitchen and Taps, held its grand opening Tuesday to coincide with RAGBRAI’s arrival.
“It’s going to be quite the event, and we’re just a block away from all that,” Lindquist said. “I really think we’re going to be really busy, both the hotel and the restaurant, tomorrow.”