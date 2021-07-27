Waterloo, businesses prepare for RAGBRAI, excessive heat Wednesday

“I don’t want to give anything away. Everyone has to come down to the event to see some of the creative ways they’ve come up with,” she said.

She is worried about the heat, of course, but is confident the festival and nearby businesses will provide help in that regard.

“There’s shade, there’s fans. Obviously, the businesses are open, and they’re going to have air conditioning,” Rucker said.

Tony Eischeid, owner of Basal Pizza on West Fourth Street, remembers working at Cottonwood Canyon the last time RAGBRAI came through Waterloo in 2010. It was busy then, even though the main RAGBRAI campground was on the edge of town that year.

“We expect it to be a little busier, being across from all the action,” Eischeid said.

Basal is limiting its menu options to a handful of pizzas, three appetizers and three salads, “so we’re a little bit more efficient” when riders come.

“We expect a later crowd when things cool off just a hair,” he said. He hopes a promised cold front materializes Wednesday night.

At Doughy Joey’s, on the corner of West Fourth and Jefferson, it will be owner Andrew Howe’s first experience with the massive ride.