Waterloo business moves out of mall to open downtown storefront

WATERLOO — A business formerly housed in the Crossroads Center opened a new storefront earlier this month.

Spark Lot, The Specialty Store, is ready for customers at its new location at 328 E. Fourth St., nestled between Fester’s Pub and Bank Iowa.

Nia Wilder, a Waterloo entrepreneur and city councilor, opened the store in 2021 to give small businesses a physical place to sell their products.

The downtown location now has more than 20 brands and is still growing, Wilder said. Everything from skin care products, candles, jewelry and bonnets to custom clothing like sweatshirts, tops, shoes and hats are for sale at the store.

Each business is either based in Waterloo or the business owner has ties to the city.

“Spark Lot will help revitalize downtown Waterloo,” Zach Hansen, president of Main Street Waterloo, said at the store’s grand opening on Friday.

Wilder is excited about the bigger and more welcoming space. She and one of her employees, Charles Wright, said with all the traffic downtown more people hopefully will stop in.

The grand opening brought in dozens of customers. One of those customers was Daquan Campbell.

“This will be great for Waterloo because it brings multiple local brands to one spot,” he said.

Wilder said the majority of the products are from Black-owned businesses while other entrepreneurs represented in the store are women or people from the LGBTQ community.

“Everyone has been welcoming; it feels like home,” Wilder said. “Being in downtown Waterloo, the heart of Waterloo, brings me closer to my community.”

Spark Lot is open 12 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 12 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday and Monday.

Those interested in selling their products can apply online at thesparklot.com.