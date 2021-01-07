 Skip to main content
Waterloo business damaged in fire
WATERLOO – A fire that damaged a Waterloo business Wednesday evening is believed to be accidental, according to firefighters.

A passerby called 911 after noticing the fire at All Used Cars, 924 Broadway St., shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a pole building that serves as the store’s repair garage. Two vehicles were inside the shop --- one is considered a total loss and the other has heat damage, said Battalion Chief Bill Beck with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

No one was inside the business at the time, and no injuries were reported. The store’s office is housed in a separate building and wasn’t damaged, firefighters said.

The exact cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

