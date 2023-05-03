WATERLOO –The Waterloo Bucks announced they will be holding job fairs for summer game-day positions. They will take place 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13 at the Riverfront Stadium.

The Bucks are looking to fill positions such as a box office manager, camera operators, concessions, groundskeepers, mascot performer, music coordinator, stadium cleaning crew and ushers.

All prospective employees must be at least 16 years old.

If unable to attend the job fairs, an application can be filled out at the Bucks' office during normal business hours, or downloaded from waterloobucks.com and mailed in.

