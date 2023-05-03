WATERLOO –The Waterloo Bucks announced they will be holding job fairs for summer game-day positions. They will take place 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13 at the Riverfront Stadium.
The Bucks are looking to fill positions such as a box office manager, camera operators, concessions, groundskeepers, mascot performer, music coordinator, stadium cleaning crew and ushers.
All prospective employees must be at least 16 years old.
If unable to attend the job fairs, an application can be filled out at the Bucks' office during normal business hours, or downloaded from
waterloobucks.com and mailed in.
Photos: Waterloo vs. Lincoln, USHL Playoffs
WAT HKY vs. Lincoln 1
Waterloo's Gavin O'Connell enters the Lincoln zone during first period action Sunday in a United States Hockey League Clark Cup hockey game at Young Arena.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
WAT HKY vs. Lincoln 2
Waterloo forward Miko Matikka lets loose a shot during game three of the USHL Conference semifinals on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
WAT HKY vs. Lincoln 3
Waterloo defenseman Sam Rinzel moves the puck up ice as Lincoln's Jimmy Jurcev defends during game three of the USHL Conference semifinals on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
WAT HKY vs. Lincoln 4
Waterloo forwards Gavin O'Connell and Miko Matikka crash the Lincoln Stars' net during game three of the USHL Conference semifinals on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
WAT HKY vs. Lincoln 5
Waterloo defenseman Patrick Geary lays a hit on Lincoln forward Daniel Sambuco during game three of the USHL Conference semifinals on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
WAT HKY vs. Lincoln 6
Lincoln forward Klavs Veinbergs protects the puck from Waterloo defenseman Ben Robertson during game three of the USHL Conference semifinals on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
WAT HKY vs. Lincoln 7
Waterloo forward Owen Baker looks for position along the boards as Lincoln defenseman Cole Crusberg-Roseen gains possession of the puck during game three of the USHL Conference semifinals on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
WAT HKY vs. Lincoln 8
Lincoln defensman Jimmy Jurcev delivers a bit to Waterloo defenseman Sam Rinzel as Griffin Erdman looks on during game three of the USHL Conference semifinals on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
WAT HKY vs. Lincoln 9
Waterloo forward Gavyn Thoreson carries the puck as two Lincoln Stars give chase during game three of the USHL Conference semifinals on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
WAT HKY vs. Lincoln 10
Waterloo goaltender Emmett Croteau and defenseman Patrick Geary look on as a Lincoln Stars players goes down in the crease during game three of the USHL Conference semifinals on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
WAT HKY vs. Lincoln 11
Waterloo Black Hawk defenseman Aaron Pionk dumps a puck to behind the Lincoln net Sunday during game three of the USHL Conference semifinals on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
WAT HKY vs. Lincoln 12
Waterloo's Ben Robertson maneuvers inside the Lincoln zone Sunday during game three of the USHL Conference semifinals on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
