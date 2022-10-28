Waterloo Bucks seek host families for summer

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks are now taking applications for host families for the 2023 season.
Every year, roughly 50 college baseball players come to the area from all around the country to better their baseball skills and showcase their talent in the Northwoods League while representing the Cedar Valley in a Bucks uniform.
Each family would provide a home and bed for a player, or players during the season.
Every member of your immediate family will receive complimentary reserved seat season tickets. Any family who hosts multiple players will receive box seat season tickets for every member of the immediate family.
Children in the family will also have the opportunity to be a Bucks Bat Boy or Girl.
Families or individuals interested in housing a player may apply by calling general manager Dan Corbin at (319) 232-0500 x2 or e-mailing
corbin@waterloobucks.com.
Photos: Dike-New Hartford volleyball vs. Grand View Christian regional championship, Oct. 26
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 1
Dike-New Hartford celebrates after their victory against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 2
Dike-New Hartford players and students celebrate on the court after the Wolverines defeated Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 3
Dike-New Hartford junior Maryn Bixby attacks the Grand View Christian defense in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 4
Dike-New Hartford junior Payton Petersen slaps the ball over the net against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 5
Dike-New Hartford seniors Madelyn Norton, left, and Sophia Folkerts high five after scoring against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 6
Dike-New Hartford junior Payton Petersen slaps the ball over the net against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 7
Dike-New Hartford senior Ellie Knock (21) and junior Payton Petersen leap to make a block at the net against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 8
Dike-New Hartford seniors Sophia Folkerts (15) and Ellie Knock (16) make the block at the net against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 9
Dike-New Hartford seniors Madelyn Norton (3) and Ellie Knock (16) make the block at the net against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 10
Dike-New Hartford junior Jadyn Petersen makes the attack at the net against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 11
Dike-New Hartford players celebrate after their victory against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
