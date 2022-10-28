Waterloo Bucks seek host families for summer

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks are now taking applications for host families for the 2023 season.

Every year, roughly 50 college baseball players come to the area from all around the country to better their baseball skills and showcase their talent in the Northwoods League while representing the Cedar Valley in a Bucks uniform.

Each family would provide a home and bed for a player, or players during the season.

Every member of your immediate family will receive complimentary reserved seat season tickets. Any family who hosts multiple players will receive box seat season tickets for every member of the immediate family.

Children in the family will also have the opportunity to be a Bucks Bat Boy or Girl.

Families or individuals interested in housing a player may apply by calling general manager Dan Corbin at (319) 232-0500 x2 or e-mailing corbin@waterloobucks.com.