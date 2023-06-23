WATERLOO — In conjunction with the Northwoods League Foundation, the Waterloo Bucks have named the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley the recipient of this year’s Share the Glove equipment grant program.
The Bucks will make an on-field presentation to representatives of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley before a Bucks game this season. The organization will receive more than $2,000 in baseball and softball equipment.
"We are really excited to receive this Share the Glove Grant from the Northwoods League Foundation, and especially the Waterloo Bucks,” said George Phillips, program director with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley. “These items will give our members a chance to experience participating in softball and baseball activities. Sports are very important to the growth and development of youth, as they instill teamwork, leadership, self-discipline and continuous improvement."
The Northwoods League Foundation has donated more than $45,000 in youth Rawlings baseball and softball equipment this spring.
Photos: Waterloo East vs. Waterloo West baseball at East, June 13
BBall West vs. East 1
Waterloo West junior Tayvon Homolar celebrates at second base after hitting an RBI double against Waterloo East on Tuesday at East.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 2
Waterloo West sophomore Brady Dean loses the ball as he fields a ground ball against Waterloo East on Tuesday at East.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 3
Waterloo East freshman Caleb Peters fields a ground ball and makes the throw to first base against Waterloo West on Tuesday at East.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 4
Waterloo East junior Tye Schellhorn celebrates after reaching third base against Waterloo West on Tuesday at East.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 5
Waterloo East junior DeMaris Henderson looks to scoop a ground ball against Waterloo West on Tuesday at East.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 6
Waterloo East junior DeMaris Henderson fields a ground ball and makes the throw to first base against Waterloo West on Tuesday at East.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 7
Waterloo West junior Kaden McConnell slides safely into home plate to score against Waterloo East on Tuesday at East.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 8
Waterloo East sophomore Maddox Harn delivers a pitch against Waterloo West on Tuesday at East.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 9
Waterloo West senior Brenner Ortman delivers a pitch against Waterloo East on Tuesday at East.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 10
Waterloo East freshman Caleb Peters knocks down a ground ball to keep it in the infield against Waterloo West on Tuesday at East.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 11
Waterloo East senior Brayden Peters catches the pickoff attempt as Waterloo West's Thomas Gettman dives back to first base on Tuesday at East.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 12
Waterloo East senior Gavin Peters rounds second base against Waterloo West on Tuesday at East.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 13
Waterloo East freshman Caleb Peters celebrates after reaching second base against Waterloo West on Tuesday at East.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 14
Tayvon Homolar Waterloo East junior Tye Schellhorn comes up short of a catch in right field against Waterloo West on Tuesday at East.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 15
Waterloo West junior Tayvon Homolar rounds second base after hitting a triple against Waterloo East on Tuesday at East.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 16
Waterloo West junior Cael Caughron delivers a pitch against Waterloo East on Tuesday at East.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall West vs. East 17
Waterloo East junior Tye Schellhorn delivers a pitch against Waterloo West on Tuesday at East.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.