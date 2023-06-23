WATERLOO — In conjunction with the Northwoods League Foundation, the Waterloo Bucks have named the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley the recipient of this year’s Share the Glove equipment grant program.

The Bucks will make an on-field presentation to representatives of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley before a Bucks game this season. The organization will receive more than $2,000 in baseball and softball equipment.

"We are really excited to receive this Share the Glove Grant from the Northwoods League Foundation, and especially the Waterloo Bucks,” said George Phillips, program director with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley. “These items will give our members a chance to experience participating in softball and baseball activities. Sports are very important to the growth and development of youth, as they instill teamwork, leadership, self-discipline and continuous improvement."

The Northwoods League Foundation has donated more than $45,000 in youth Rawlings baseball and softball equipment this spring.

