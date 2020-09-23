Waterloo bars face allegations of violating governor's emergency proclamation

Xcaret Club and Lounge in West Des Moines: Failing to ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual; and/or, failing to ensure that all patrons had a seat at a table or bar.

Shotgun Betty’s in West Des Moines: Failing to ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining; and/or, failing to ensure that all patrons had a seat at a table or bar.

Court records show an employee at the Knights, Robert Earl Mosley, was cited for a misdemeanor public health violation during the Sept. 9 incident.

Police said they drove past the establishment and found 15 vehicles parked outside with music coming from inside shortly after midnight. The door was locked, and a person who eventually answered didn’t allow officers inside. Through the door, police counted eight people inside and one person with an alcoholic drink.

Mosley is asking for a jury trial. In a response filed with the court, he said members of the fraternity were inside were conducting a private meeting, and no drinks were being sold.

“If the law does not allow me to have private meetings at these times, please show me that section and I must comply,” Mosley wrote in his response.

In the Edo’s incident, police reports show that Waterloo officers assisted ABD officials at the establishment. They found no one inside eating and no food being prepared, according to the report.

