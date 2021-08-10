 Skip to main content
Waterloo barber to offer free haircuts for students
Salvation Army

The Salvation Army at 89 Franklin St., Waterloo

 TIM JAMISON

WATERLOO -- Local barber Kenny Weekley will provide free haircuts for students from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at The Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St. 

“We are so thankful that Mr. Weekley has graciously offered his time to our community. We want every child  in the Cedar Valley to have a great start to their school year and having a hair cut is one way to give children confidence and a fresh beginning,” Major Shannon Thies, Corps Officer stated. “This is a tremendous gift to our neighbors.”  

Families with children in need of haircuts can call The Salvation Army to schedule an appointment at (319) 235-9358 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Masks are required when entering the building. 

