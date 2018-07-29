WATERLOO — Comedian Stephen Colbert once again gave a nationally televised shout out to Waterloo nightspot Spicoli’s Rockade on his “Late Show” on Friday night.
You may remember, Colbert first mentioned the University Avenue live music venue in his monologue March 28.
Colbert was ridiculing suggestions by supporters of President Donald Trump that a GoFundMe page could help finance Trump’s proposed Mexican border wall.
He likened it to the metal band Flaw seeking money for a new touring vehicle in order to get to their Spicoli’s show back in April.
“So in this scenario, Donald Trump is the band Flaw, and the wall is Flaw’s new van,” Colbert said in March. “Flaw needs a new van to make it to their upcoming concert at Spicoli’s in Waterloo, Iowa. And Donald Trump needs his new wall to stop Mexicans from all rushing into America, I assume to catch Flaw at Spicoli’s in Waterloo, Iowa.”
He replayed the clip from that show Friday. But he wasn’t done with Flaw, or Spicoli’s.
“Flaw is a real band that had a real GoFundMe page that was really asking for $15,000 for a new tour van,” Colbert reminded viewers Friday. “They were only a few thousand dollars short, and after that shout-out from me, you the Late Show community stepped up… and agreed that you don’t care if Flaw needs a van.”
Colbert said after he first noted the Kentucky-based band’s plight, they were at around $13,450 in their quest for $15,000 to buy a van. He tried to give the band a boost again with a mention in May. Viewers were nonplussed.
“This time, you folks really stepped to the plate… and then stepped away,” Colbert told the audience after Flaw’s GoFundMe peaked at $14,003.
Now, Flaw is returning to Spicoli’s Sept. 1, and still needs that van.
“You still did not raise enough for Flaw to get a van. So I just bought Flaw a van. And I invited all the members of the band… to come to New York and check out their new wheels.”
The band did come to New York, and stood by through some good-natured ribbing from the “Late Show” host as he helped them accessorize their “new” touring vehicle, a Dodge that looked like it has seen better days.
He gave them some pillows. He stuck a misspelled Flaw decal on the side of the van, along with ads for the CBS show “Young Sheldon.” He provided a single sock to put on the door handle of the van — “if the van’s rockin’” — and brought in a grandmother to serve as “road mom.”
Later, he shut down the streets outside the Ed Sullivan Theater so Flaw could shoot a new music video for “Conquer This Climb,” co-starring Colbert and the new van.
After the March episode, Spicoli’s owner Cody Winther said he and co-owner Rob Dunn saw their cellphones and Facebook pages “blowing up” with comments from friends amused by their brush with fame.
“We have no idea why he chose that band or that show or that venue on that particular skit that he did, but we’ll take it,” Winther said at the time.
