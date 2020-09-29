Waterloo bar settles with regulators in COVID proclamation violation case

WATERLOO – A Waterloo bar was one of two establishments to settle with state regulators over claims they violated the governor’s pandemic proclamation.
Edo’s Sports Bar agreed to pay a $1,000 civil penalty, according to Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division. Jalapeno Bar and Grill in Eagle Grove agreed to a similar settlement.
ABD officials had alleged Edo’s was found to be in violation of rules involving social distancing between groups of patrons or food service requirements during a Sept. 11 visit by ABD officials.
The ABD brought actions against four other establishments, including Knights of Pythias Furgerson Lodge No. 5 in Waterloo, for proclamation violations.
