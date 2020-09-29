 Skip to main content
Waterloo bar settles with regulators in COVID proclamation violation case
breaking top story

Virus Outbreak Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)

 Charlie Neibergall

WATERLOO – A Waterloo bar was one of two establishments to settle with state regulators over claims they violated the governor’s pandemic proclamation.

Edo’s Sports Bar agreed to pay a $1,000 civil penalty, according to Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division. Jalapeno Bar and Grill in Eagle Grove agreed to a similar settlement.

ABD officials had alleged Edo’s was found to be in violation of rules involving social distancing between groups of patrons or food service requirements during a Sept. 11 visit by ABD officials.

The ABD brought actions against four other establishments, including Knights of Pythias Furgerson Lodge No. 5 in Waterloo, for proclamation violations.

