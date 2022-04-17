Waterloo annual drinking water quality report now available

WATERLOO -- Residents can view the 2021 annual drinking water quality report online at http://iowaccr.org/waterloo-waterworks. This report contains important information about the source and water quality of your drinking water. If you have any questions or would like a paper copy of the report mailed to your home, call (319) 232-6280. For more information about the Waterloo Water Works please visit our home page at https://www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/departments/water_works/index.php