 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waterloo annual drinking water quality report now available

  • 0
110614ho-waterloo-city-logo-1.jpg

WATERLOO -- Residents can view the 2021 annual drinking water quality report online at http://iowaccr.org/waterloo-waterworks. This report contains important information about the source and water quality of your drinking water. If you have any questions or would like a paper copy of the report mailed to your home, call (319) 232-6280. For more information about the Waterloo Water Works please visit our home page at https://www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/departments/water_works/index.php

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News