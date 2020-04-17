Waterloo and Cedar Falls differ on golf courses, dog parks being open under new guidelines

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO/CEDAR FALLS -- Waterloo officials announced Thursday the city is closing public golf courses, the dog park and tennis courts.

South Hills Golf Course, Gates Golf Course, and Irv Warren Golf Course will be closed immediately, along with Pat Bowlsby Memorial Dog Park and the Byrnes Tennis Center.

Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said the decision is similar to those being made by several other Northeast Iowa communities within COVID-19 Region 6. Golf courses are being closed in Cedar Rapids and Waverly, with many other area communities working on implementation of similar closures.

City parks and trails will remain open but playgrounds, ball diamonds, and basketball courts will continue to be closed. Residents are welcome to visit parks individually or in small household groups but should practice social distancing of at least six feet.

The city of Cedar Falls said in accordance with the proclamation, all social, community, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings of any size with individuals other than members of the same household who reside together are prohibited.