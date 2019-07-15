WATERLOO — For 100 years the Becker-Chapman American Legion Post 138 has gathered Waterloo veterans.
On Aug. 10 the post will celebrate its centennial anniversary, along with the American Legion as an organization. The American Legion was established after World War I on March 16, 1919. Waterloo’s chapter was founded less than five months later on Aug. 10, 1919, and was the 138th chapter in Iowa.
The post’s 100th anniversary dinner will begin at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour at the Electric Park Ballroom and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 each, a table for eight is $225 and a booth for four is $100. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Black Hawk County Veterans Administration and the Honor Flight program. Steve Grimm will be the master of ceremonies, and Mike Chapman, historian, is the guest speaker.
“We try to help the other veterans, that’s the most important thing,” said Dale Hixson, former Waterloo Legion commander.
For many veterans, joining the Legion was one of the first things on their list to do after receiving their discharge.
Dennis Sommer, the post’s historian, joined after coming home from the U.S. Army in the 1960s. He wasn’t able to become a member because he didn’t serve during a time of war, but he was made part of their honor guard.
“If I could’ve joined when I got out of the Army, I’d have about 60 years as a member,” Sommer said.
Years later he was made an official member.
“It’s a place to go where veterans can come together and sit and talk with guys that have the same experiences,” Sommer said.
For Sommer, the legion means helping fellow veterans.
In 1931, Waterloo’s American Legion donated money to buy harmonicas for some local schools, Sommer said.
The post also bought canes, painted them white and gave them to people in need.
The American Legion used to be far more involved in communities in Waterloo, Sommer said. During high school 65 years ago, Sommer played baseball for the organization.
Hixon remembers the legion started a hockey team.
“I want to get back to that, where we can get out into the community and help,” Sommer said. “But, like anything else it takes money and that’s the big thing.”
Legion membership has been in decline for the past several years.
“At one time membership was up around 1,500 in Waterloo,” Sommer said. “Now we’re barely scratching 400.”
Evan “Curly” Hultman joined the American Legion in 1952.
“I would’ve joined in 1946, but I was in Iowa City,” Hultman said. When Hultman was on active duty a large amount of the people he served with were members of the legion.
“My commanders, with no exception ... were all Legionnaires, including the generals I served under,” he said. “My interests were to help fellow veterans.”
Hultman has worked with veterans on legal issues.
“When I joined the legion, facilities we were in an old house,” Hultman said.
His law office was two blocks away, so it was easy for Hultman to stop by for lunch with clients or fellow legion members.
“That was back when nearly all the men were veterans,” Hixon said.
The legion has lost a lot of its records prior to 1961 since moving to its new location at 728 Commercial St. in 2015 from its longtime location on Franklin Street.
“A lot of the artifacts that we had at the old place were destroyed in a fire,” Sommer said.
The post is named for Waterloo World War I heroes Fred Becker and Carl Chapman.
The day after the event the post will host an $8 pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. with desserts, hors d’oeuvres and punch offered.
Tickets are on sale at the Legion Hall for the event until Aug. 2, people can also order tickets by calling 234-8511.
