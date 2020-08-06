Waterloo a pass-through on activist's 1,000-mile foot journey

WATERLOO -- When Brandon Adams first heard about the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, it brought back memories of growing up 8,800 miles away from his current home in the Twin Cities.
“I was dumbfounded. And that reminded me of the days in South Africa during the apartheid days," said Adams, a 46-year-old music director.
Adams grew up in Cape Town under codified white rule segregation and discrimination and eventually moved to the United States about 16 years ago.
News of Floyd’s death sparked something in Adams, and he decided to take to the back roads of the Midwest, traveling from the scene of Floyd’s slaying to the site where 23-year-old Elijah McClain died following a chokehold encounter with police in Aurora, Colo., in an effort to raise awareness of racial injustice, human trafficking, Native American rights and several other causes.
“President Nelson Mandela asked about how to walk the road to freedom, the long road to reconciliation, and what can I do more as a Black man for my community --- but also for the community I live in, for you, for me --- to make justice and peace for all,” Adams said.
“I don’t like walking, so I chose something I hate the most … My legs must be painful. No pain, no gain, they say,” he said. “The idea is to walk a marathon a day and dedicate these miles to different topics.”
Adams' route will take him to the Quad Cities before heading west in a push toward Des Moines, Nebraska and finally Colorado. The trip should total between 800 and 1,000 miles, he said.
He started Aug. 1 and was in Waverly on Wednesday --- six days into his journey --- and entered Waterloo on Thursday with plans to meet local supporters and human rights officials.
Adams said his travels are designed to take him out of his comfort zone and start up conversations along the way. He decided to walk a Minnesota town on the route after spotting a Confederate flag.
Sometimes matters can get a little too close for comfort. He told of a pickup truck slowing as it passed him, then peeling off, leaving him in a haze of exhaust fumes. The driver stopped briefly up ahead and flashed white power signs, Adams said.
Friendlier people often join him for a few miles at a time and chat.
Adams travels with a support car that catches up with him at certain points. They stay in motel rooms and fund the trek through crowd funding websites like GoFundMe, Venmo and PayPal.
