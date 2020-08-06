Waterloo a pass-through on activist's 1,000-mile foot journey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- When Brandon Adams first heard about the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, it brought back memories of growing up 8,800 miles away from his current home in the Twin Cities.

“I was dumbfounded. And that reminded me of the days in South Africa during the apartheid days," said Adams, a 46-year-old music director.

Adams grew up in Cape Town under codified white rule segregation and discrimination and eventually moved to the United States about 16 years ago.

News of Floyd’s death sparked something in Adams, and he decided to take to the back roads of the Midwest, traveling from the scene of Floyd’s slaying to the site where 23-year-old Elijah McClain died following a chokehold encounter with police in Aurora, Colo., in an effort to raise awareness of racial injustice, human trafficking, Native American rights and several other causes.

“President Nelson Mandela asked about how to walk the road to freedom, the long road to reconciliation, and what can I do more as a Black man for my community --- but also for the community I live in, for you, for me --- to make justice and peace for all,” Adams said.