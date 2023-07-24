EVANSDALE — Thrill-seeking skiers from Iowa and surrounding states will compete in the 31st Midwest Regional Show Ski Championship at Eagle Lake in Evansdale Friday to Sunday.

Eleven show teams are expected to participate with the opportunity win a spot to compete in the National Ski Show Championships.

It is one of the biggest ski events the Waterhawks Ski Team has hosted in the past several years, said Kristin Meany-Walen, tournament director and Waterhawks member. It is the first time the regional championships have been on Eagle Lake in four years.

“There will be around 500 or 600 or more skiers, but with the boat drivers, support personnel, and others, it will be closer to 1,200 to 1,400 people,” Meany-Walen said.

“It’s the biggest regional that our team has ever hosted and one of the coolest things happening this year,” she noted.

Fans can watch the show teams perform high-flying jumps, multi-tiered pyramid formations, slalom, ballet and kick lines, barefooting, acrobatics and other acts and tricks throughout the weekend.

Competition begins at 11 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Individual competitors will ski Friday, and team events are Saturday and Sunday. An awards ceremony takes place Sunday, soon after the last team finishes on the water.

Teams competing from Midwestern states — including Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota — are members of the Midwest Regional Show Association.

The hosting team is responsible for recruiting judges, securing hotel rooms, prepping the lake site, making sure docks meet certain dimensions and getting boats on and off the lake. The team also handles concessions, the beer tent and merchandise sales, safety details, and numerous maintenance duties.

Waterhawks Ski Team was started in September 1958 by 16 charter members who wanted to promote ski safety, boating and family fun on the water. As interest and membership grew, they began hosting public shows and later, show tournaments.

The team has qualified for the National Ski Show Championships Division 1 and finished in the top 10 of many competitions. In 2013, the team took sixth place at nationals.

Today the Waterhawks operates as an amateur sports organization that competes in regional and national competitions. There have been as many as 100 members, but membership has declined since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Water skiing continues to be a family sport, said Meany-Walen, who has six children. “I grew up on skis — my dad is a skier and drives the boat, and my kids ski, so that’s three generations on skis.”

Her specialty is swivels, a series of artistic maneuvers involving turns, and pyramids, usually on the second or third tier. Several of her six children are skiers and, presently, she skis with a son and daughter in the Waterhawks.

The team welcomes new members and will teach interested children and adults how to ski. “Even if you don’t ski, there are lots of things you can do. We need boat drivers, boat riders, sound crew, actors, people to make costumes, dock crew and behind-the-scenes people,” Meany-Walen said.

The show season begins in June with public shows on Fridays through the last weekend in August. Practice begins in the spring inside a gymnasium.

“Essentially a show is a play on water. We have a whole script with actors and choreography, and we practice different moves on dry land. Then we get on the water right after the ice is gone in spring to start practices.”

