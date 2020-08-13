Water Works to begin shut-offs for unpaid bills

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The city's water service will begin shutting off water to residents who haven't paid their bills at the end of the August.

The Waterloo Water Works suspended shutoffs on March 16 to help those hit with financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that accommodation will end Aug. 31.

The utility will also re-open its payment center lobby on East Third and Sycamore streets to the public beginning 8 a.m. Monday to allow customers two weeks to bring their accounts up to date and avoid a shut off.

"We understand it is important to some to come into the payment center in person. We believe we have taken the necessary precautions to protect the public and our employees from virus spread,” said General Manager Chad Coon.

Customers are encouraged to pay their bills through the Water Works website at www.waterloowater.org or set up automatic electronic payments from their bank accounts. Credit card payments may also be made by phone or online with processing fees.

The Customer Service Center provides an after-hours depository box, a drive-up window and free customer parking for walk-in payments, and there are payment stations at Hy-Vee supermarkets on Logan Avenue and Crossroads Boulevard.