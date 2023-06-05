WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Water Works office will be closing at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, for staff training. Normal business hours resume at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 7.

If you need to make a payment, please note the afterhours depository box will be available as well as the two drop off payments location at the Hy-Vee Crossroads and Logan Avenue. Payments can also be made by phone or online.