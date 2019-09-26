CEDAR FALLS – Save Our Streams, a water monitoring workshop, will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Center for Energy and Environmental Education on the University of Northern Iowa campus, 8106 Jennings Drive.
The Izaak Walton League partnered with UNI’s CEEE to offer a fun way to test water quality in small, local streams by collecting chemical data and identifying underwater critters.
Dress for the weather and bring rubber boots or shoes that can get wet. The event will be outdoors part of the day, rain or shine. All class and field materials will be provided, including macroinvertebrate ID books. Bring your own lunch. Cost for the workshop is $10.
The CEEE works to provides Iowans with the knowledge, tools and inspiration to create a sustainable and desirable future for the state’s communities.
For more information or to RSVP, email Zachary Moss at zmoss@iwla.org.
