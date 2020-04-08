Water mains to be flushed Thursday, April 9
Water mains to be flushed Thursday, April 9

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works on Thursday will flush water mains in the area from Burton Avenue to Logan Avenue from Dawson Street to W. Louise Street. Customers in the area and within several blocks could experience some discoloration.

The water maybe a brownish color, and customers are urged not wash clothes. The discolored water is bacterially safe. The discoloration is caused by the accumulation of minerals inside water mains. A periodic flushing cleans the mains and helps avoid discolored water problems during normal operation.

