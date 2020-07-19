Water mains to be flushed in Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Water main flushing this week will be from Greenbrier area from Cedar Bend St. to Candlewick Rd. from Donald St. to Greenbrier Rd.

The Waterloo Water Works asks the cooperation of all water customers on Thursday to continue the water main flushing program. An area of the city will be selected for flushing each week and announced in advance.

Customers living within the area and within several blocks of the flushing area could experience some discoloration.

The water may be a brownish color during and immediately after the flushing. Customers are urged not to plan wash day on a Thursday. The discolored water is bacterially safe. The discoloration is caused by accumulation of minerals on the inside of the water mains. A periodic flushing cleans the mains and helps avoid discolored water problems during normal operation.

