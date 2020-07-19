Water mains to be flushed in Waterloo
0 comments

Water mains to be flushed in Waterloo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
042016mp-flush-hydrants-2

A water hydrant is flushed Wednesday, April 20, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO -- Water main flushing this week will be from Greenbrier area from Cedar Bend St. to Candlewick Rd. from Donald St. to Greenbrier Rd.

The Waterloo Water Works asks the cooperation of all water customers on Thursday to continue the water main flushing program. An area of the city will be selected for flushing each week and announced in advance.

Customers living within the area and within several blocks of the flushing area could experience some discoloration.

The water may be a brownish color during and immediately after the flushing. Customers are urged not to plan wash day on a Thursday. The discolored water is bacterially safe. The discoloration is caused by accumulation of minerals on the inside of the water mains. A periodic flushing cleans the mains and helps avoid discolored water problems during normal operation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News