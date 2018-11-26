INDEPENDENCE – Elementary schools are closed Monday in Independence following a water main break.
The break cut water service to East and West elementary schools on First Street as well as the district administration building and Kidsville/Early Childhood Center. Classes at St. John’s Elementary School, which is on a different water line, were also canceled because the school uses the Independence Community School District transportation system, said Superintendent Russell Reiter.
The break is likely to be fixed by mid-afternoon Monday, and classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, Reiter said.
Classes weren’t canceled for the junior/senior high school.
