CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls High School dismissed early Tuesday because of water leaks and areas of the building having no heat. Students were dismissed at 1:13 p.m. after fifth-hour classes.
Cedar Falls Community School District Director of Communications Janelle Darst said school will be back in session Wednesday at the normal time.
You have free articles remaining.
Pipe issues in the building led to water leaks and no heat on the west side the building, according to officials.
Wind chill values dipped as low as zero degrees Tuesday, with a high near 15, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature was reported at 19 degrees as of 1:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.