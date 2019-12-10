{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls High School dismissed early Tuesday because of water leaks and areas of the building having no heat. Students were dismissed at 1:13 p.m. after fifth-hour classes.

Cedar Falls Community School District Director of Communications Janelle Darst said school will be back in session Wednesday at the normal time.

Pipe issues in the building led to water leaks and no heat on the west side the building, according to officials.

Wind chill values dipped as low as zero degrees Tuesday, with a high near 15, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature was reported at 19 degrees as of 1:15 p.m.

