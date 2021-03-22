WATCH THIS: Well + Far Designs has 'bigger purpose' to help adoptive, foster families

She previously majored in physical education and health at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls and taught as an adjunct instructor.

The entrepreneur started with screen-printed scarves that sold like proverbial hotcakes. That was the encouragement she needed to expand into designing and screen-printing T-shirts. Her first Well + Far Design was a vintage-looking panther that UNI fans loved. The business soon “snowballed,” she said.

That was eight years ago. It took 5 ½ years to adopt and bring home their son Jace from Haiti two years ago. He’s now 6 and a kindergartner. “It just was meant to be. The kids love each other. It was worth the fight to get him home,” Farwell said. His siblings are Blake, 14, Brenna, 12, and Adrian, who turns 10 in April.

“As we went through the process, I saw other families struggling, too. I felt the need to help them. It was no longer about me or us; it was about how can we bless other people? What can I do to help them? It tugged at my heartstrings.”

She started Well + Far Designs in a spare bedroom in the basement of her home. The business grew exponentially online through social media and word of mouth. Then Farwell began to receive wholesale orders.