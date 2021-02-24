WATCH NOW: Youth programs, woodwind concert part of symphony's digital offerings

CEDAR FALLS – Educational outreach traditionally leads programming for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra in late winter and early spring, culminating with a trio of Youth Concerts at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. The concerts draw about 4,000 fourth- through sixth-graders from an eight-county area.
This year’s concerts have been postponed due to COVID-19. In place of those popular live performances, a new virtual music education series is being hosted by Jason Weinberger, the wcfsymphony’s Pauline Barrett artistic director.
“Music Makes Me” is for elementary school students and other interested listeners. It features six interconnected videos highlighting an array of orchestral music culled from previous wcfsymphony concerts. Each performance features a musician who took part in the concert focusing on how the music makes one feel and respond.
“These six videos step in where the Youth Concerts would have existed. They bring young viewers inside of the Gallagher Bluedorn at game time and to hear from musicians themselves,” said Weinberger.
“Music Makes Me” videos are available to the public, as well as classroom teachers.
The symphony decided to open its spring season with youth programming when it became apparent that “we won’t be able to do any live performances until at least summer,” said Weinberger. “We wanted to get some things out into the classrooms that teachers can use,” Weinberger said, as well as new digital programming for a broader audience.
In addition, the May 1 performance of the National Geographic documentary “JANE,” with the wcfsymphony playing the film’s musical score, has been canceled due to the pandemic. It has been rescheduled for March 12, 2022. Patrons holding tickets for the May 1 show will be notified by the UNItix box office about ticket and refund options.
The first episode of a new digital educational performance series will debut in March. “The Music Lab – Episode 1: Inspirations and Variations” features wcfsymphony violinists Hannah Howland and Austin Jacobs with Twin Cities actor Joni Griffith on a journey into an imaginary world where composers move through time and talk about their inspirations.
“People are really going to enjoy this one. It’s imaginative and fun. We recorded it on stage at the Gallagher with the musicians and Joni in a separate room with a green screen,” said Rich Frevert, symphony executive director. A green screen is a background for filming moving subjects that allows separately filmed backgrounds to later be added to the scene.
Also new is a digital spring concert debuting in April, “World Winds.” The concert features musicians form the woodwind section taking views on a whirlwind world tour through music.
“We’ve put a lot of thought and effort into these digital programs instead of just showing a recording of a sit-down performance. We’ve worked with actors and musicians, a script and a producer, and it’s super-creative and very enjoyable,” Weinberger said.
Both Weinberger and Frevert view the digital offerings as new avenues for connecting with audiences. “I foresee us doing these kinds of digital series as a run-up to a live performance when we finally get back to doing concerts. It will be a richer experience, a complete package,” said Frevert.
Weinberger expects the symphony will perform several outdoor summer concerts this year, with announcements coming at a later date.
The symphony’s digital programming is available free at wcfsymphony.org/digital/#digital-series. For a complete listing of continuing digital series, go to www.wcfsymphony.org.