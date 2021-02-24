WATCH NOW: Youth programs, woodwind concert part of symphony's digital offerings

CEDAR FALLS – Educational outreach traditionally leads programming for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra in late winter and early spring, culminating with a trio of Youth Concerts at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. The concerts draw about 4,000 fourth- through sixth-graders from an eight-county area.

This year’s concerts have been postponed due to COVID-19. In place of those popular live performances, a new virtual music education series is being hosted by Jason Weinberger, the wcfsymphony’s Pauline Barrett artistic director.

“Music Makes Me” is for elementary school students and other interested listeners. It features six interconnected videos highlighting an array of orchestral music culled from previous wcfsymphony concerts. Each performance features a musician who took part in the concert focusing on how the music makes one feel and respond.

“These six videos step in where the Youth Concerts would have existed. They bring young viewers inside of the Gallagher Bluedorn at game time and to hear from musicians themselves,” said Weinberger.

“Music Makes Me” videos are available to the public, as well as classroom teachers.