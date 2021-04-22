WATCH NOW: Youth Art Team finds new downtown creative space at The Temple

Students soon will be collaborating on the design and painting of an old upright piano. On Tuesdays, members can work at their own pace in an open studio.

There are 30 members on a lead team and another 30 young artists who regularly participate, in addition to about 100 artists annually from the schools, said Fuchtman. An Imagination Coalition of leaders are in the process of envisioning the Youth Art Team’s future group.

“Our projects are so collaborative and big on meaningful and important topics that you don’t want to rush them, and how do you do it with as many artists as possible? We have to raise our own funding in order to work and collaborate on projects,” Fuchtman explained.

Youth Art Team relies on monthly donors, and in spite of the pandemic, had its first successful year “fully on our own as a nonprofit. We are paying rent, and we have monthly donors who want to see us in that space. The community has really stepped up and supported us. It’s been really hard, but really awesome, too,” she said.