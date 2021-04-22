WATCH NOW: Youth Art Team finds new downtown creative space at The Temple

WATERLOO – Tuesday’s big reveal by the Youth Art Team wasn’t the unveiling of a new community art project or collaborative, large-scale mural. It was the official opening of the organization’s new headquarters at The Temple, 325 E. Park Ave.
The Youth Art Team moved its headquarters from the Main Street Waterloo building at 212 E. Fourth St., in December.
“We outgrew the space, and we knew we wanted to stay downtown because that’s where the Youth Art Team was born in 2010 and where we grew up,” said Heidi Fuchtman, Youth Art Team executive and creative director.
The Youth Art Team is now settling into what once was the Masonic Temple’s cavernous ballroom at the top of a curved staircase. There also is office space and a kitchen with room to stow students’ coats and backpacks.
“It’s very exciting for us. The Youth Art Team started downtown and is staying downtown,” said Carole Yates, media coordinator.
“We wanted an accessible space where we could spread out, and in all of our projects, we’re learning about the history of the community, people and spaces. Now we’re in this historic building that has been around a century and seeing the craftsmanship that went into building it. That’s art, too,” Fuchtman explained.
Built in 1925, the 50,000-square-foot, multi-story former Masonic temple at East Park Avenue and Mulberry Street has been converted into co-working spaces, such as the one devoted to the Youth Art Team. The top two levels have been remodeled into urban loft apartments.
The $5 million project by Echo Development Group, led by Brent Dahlstrom, also features lounge and common areas.
“Getting the Youth Art Team in the building is great. It’s my favorite nonprofit in the Cedar Valley, and the work they do is incredible,” Dahlstrom said.
He’s also excited that the top two floors of the temple are finally complete. Residents are already living in the apartments, he said, and just two of the 27 units remain available. Original steel bridge trusses and brick remain exposed for an industrial look heightened by contemporary style and modern amenities.
The Youth Art Team is a grassroots group ranging in ages from 7 to 17 who have undertaken a variety of public art projects, including “Our Freedom Story,” a 3,000-square-foot mural designed by third-graders to tell the story of the civil rights movement in Waterloo. It is displayed on the riverwall along the Cedar River near the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Other public art projects have included creating wooden butterflies displayed throughout the Cedar Valley, a peacock mural on the side of the Kistner Building visible from U.S. Highway 218, a series of temporary street murals in chalk paint and the Trolley Bridge. In addition, Youth Art Team has sponsored summer camps on the Fourth Street Bridge.
Students slowly began gathering at the new headquarters in January. “Everyone has loved it. Seeing some of our old artwork displayed defines the space, and the artists can see the artwork that’s been done. The space opens up opportunities for us for projects we’ve been wanting to do.” said Fuchtman.
Students soon will be collaborating on the design and painting of an old upright piano. On Tuesdays, members can work at their own pace in an open studio.
There are 30 members on a lead team and another 30 young artists who regularly participate, in addition to about 100 artists annually from the schools, said Fuchtman. An Imagination Coalition of leaders are in the process of envisioning the Youth Art Team’s future group.
“Our projects are so collaborative and big on meaningful and important topics that you don’t want to rush them, and how do you do it with as many artists as possible? We have to raise our own funding in order to work and collaborate on projects,” Fuchtman explained.
Youth Art Team relies on monthly donors, and in spite of the pandemic, had its first successful year “fully on our own as a nonprofit. We are paying rent, and we have monthly donors who want to see us in that space. The community has really stepped up and supported us. It’s been really hard, but really awesome, too,” she said.
The Youth Art Team also spent last year collaborating on a book with Kamyar Enshayan, director of the Center for Energy & Environmental Education at the University of Northern Iowa. Immigrants were invited to join artists for a potluck, and seven individuals from six countries attended. The team asked guests to describe “what home means to them,” Fuchtman said. “It was the last thing we did before the pandemic, and thankfully the conversations were recorded.”
Eight artists ages 9 to 17 illustrated the stories, working remotely from their homes. Art materials and snack bags were dropped off for artists by Youth Art Team staff and volunteers.
JoAnn Lopez’s three daughters are active on the Youth Art Team, and illustrations by twins Viviana and Araceli, both 14, and Elena, 15, are featured in the new book.
“I’m very proud of them. They also worked on the ‘Our Freedom Story’ mural, the butterflies and summer camp on Fourth Street,” said their mom.
Copies of “Making Iowa Home” can be purchased for $20 at youtharteam.com/shop.