WATCH NOW: Youth Art Team celebrates 10th year with drive-in movie style program

“You can see the emotions we were feeling when we painted,” she said. “At the end of the day, it’s just kids making art, but it leads to such a big message.”

The team is not just about expressing creativity, but providing opportunities the youths will take with them in the future. Both students said they have learned to speak and interact with role models and leaders of their community.

“It takes a lot of skills and patience to develop these projects,” Johnson said.

Each project is intended to send a message, but the motto from their first project in 2011 sums up their group: Love is power.

“We’re here to remember and remind artists of all the things that haven’t changed, of all the things we’ve done and who we are. While so many things are changing, so many things have not changed, like our relationships with each other and the impact they have on our community,” Heidi Fucthman said.

To see the full video, go to the Youth Art Team’s Facebook page: facebook.com/youthartteam.

The Youth Art Team received nonprofit status in 2019 and relies on individual donations for support. To support this community work, visit the Youth Art Team website (youthartteam.com/donate).

