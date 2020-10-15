WATCH NOW: Youth Art Team celebrates 10th year with drive-in movie style program

WATERLOO – From the giant peacock painting on Third Street to a 300-foot mural along the Cedar River, the Youth Art Team has helped shape how others see the Cedar Valley while bringing more color into the world.
The organization that transforms these ordinary places into works of art celebrated its 10th birthday Wednesday night with a drive-in movie party in downtown Waterloo.
“It’s more than just the work of art. It’s what’s happening through that entire process,” said Heidi Fuchtman, founder of the Youth Art Team.
Projected on the side of the Walker Building’s large brick facade on Commercial Street was an hour-long tribute to the artists, volunteers, and collaborators of the Youth Art Team. Dozens of cars loaded with students and parents ate snacks provided by the volunteers as they watched the group’s 10-year history unfold on the large screen.
More than 300 student artists of diverse ages and backgrounds have served the community through Youth Art Team in its 10-year history. Adult volunteers coach and cheer the artists throughout the process, but the research, design and execution of the pieces are solely the work of the students.
“Our role is really to listen to them and give them the opportunity to do these highly visible projects to get their own voices out,” Fuchtman said.
Last year, the team took a trip to St. Louis to research the racial injustices that happened there before they painted the “Freedom Story” mural along the Cedar River near the Riverloop Amphitheater.
Janea Johnson, a junior at Waterloo West High School, said she has a new understanding of not only art but her community’s history. By speaking with longtime Waterloo residents, she learned about local racial unrest and the large riot in Waterloo in 1968.
“I discovered the civil rights movement is such a big part of the history here,” she said.
Johnson and Emma Fuchtman, a junior at Cedar Falls High School and daughter of Heidi Fuchtman, are among the original team of 18 students who joined in 2010 and are still on the team today. They’ve remained friends though the years and have committed to bridging the divide they see between Cedar Falls and Waterloo.
“We discovered that we’re not even that different after all,” Johnson said.
Emma Fuchtman noted the Youth Art Team has been trying to send the same message as the Black Lives Matter movement years before it was formed.
“It’s important for us to continue to send that message,” she said.
Fuchtman said the Cedar River mural was her most memorable project.
“You can see the emotions we were feeling when we painted,” she said. “At the end of the day, it’s just kids making art, but it leads to such a big message.”
The team is not just about expressing creativity, but providing opportunities the youths will take with them in the future. Both students said they have learned to speak and interact with role models and leaders of their community.
“It takes a lot of skills and patience to develop these projects,” Johnson said.
Each project is intended to send a message, but the motto from their first project in 2011 sums up their group: Love is power.
“We’re here to remember and remind artists of all the things that haven’t changed, of all the things we’ve done and who we are. While so many things are changing, so many things have not changed, like our relationships with each other and the impact they have on our community,” Heidi Fucthman said.
To see the full video, go to the Youth Art Team’s Facebook page: facebook.com/youthartteam.
The Youth Art Team received nonprofit status in 2019 and relies on individual donations for support. To support this community work, visit the Youth Art Team website (youthartteam.com/donate).
