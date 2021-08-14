WATCH NOW: Young heart transplant recipient meets mother, family of his donor hero

“When I turned 20, I had no control over my heart. I was hooked up to batteries and plugged into the wall for the next 10 months,” he said.

He was on the transplant list for six months – “a little longer than my physicians expected. While I was waiting, my right heart function decreased, and I was on 24-hour IV medication and pumps. In January 2018, there was a 99% match from a donor heart, but being off that 1% meant the heart wasn’t suitable for me. I tried to stay optimistic and positive through the whole journey.”

Then Amber Everman came into his life – and saved it. She became his donor hero.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Everman, 33, died at the UI Hospitals and Clinics from injuries suffered in a Waterloo house fire in March 2018. Two of her children, Amari Burkett, 9 and daughter Ava, 5, also lost their lives. The Cedar Falls High School graduate studied animal science at Hawkeye Community College and business at Kaplan University. She worked at Jesup Veterinary Clinic.

Holman didn’t know her daughter had signed up to become an organ donor until she was approached at the hospital. “We talked it over with the family, and decided that that’s what she wanted to do, and we would honor her wishes,” Holman said.