WATCH NOW: Young heart transplant recipient meets mother, family of his donor hero

WATERLOO – Brenda Holman knows her daughter, Amber Everman, would be excited about her mom and other family members meeting the young man who received her heart.
“Amber was very strong-willed and very friendly. If she put her mind to something, she’d do it. This is what she wanted to do, and I’m very proud that she would choose to do this,” said Holman.
On Saturday, Holman met 22-year-old Armin Muzafirovic for the first time at Merism’s Restaurant. Muzafirovic, a University of Northern Iowa student and 2015 West High School graduate, received Everman’s heart in transplant surgery March 18, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Holman and Muzafirovic have exchanged emails for nearly a year. “She shared about her daughter, that she was a very caring and loving mother and daughter. She was definitely one to make an impact in other lives as well. She certainly had a life-changing impact on mine. She gave me a second chance at life,” said Muzafirovic.
An athletic kid, Muzafirovic describes himself as an “adventurous risk-taker” who loved sports, including skiing. Then he was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, which lead to gradual heart failure.
His parents moved to Iowa from New York so Muzafirovic could have the necessary procedures performed at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. In his teens, he found himself in need of a heart transplant. At 17, he had his first open-heart surgery, a second surgery at age 19 and three more surgeries that same year.
“When I turned 20, I had no control over my heart. I was hooked up to batteries and plugged into the wall for the next 10 months,” he said.
He was on the transplant list for six months – “a little longer than my physicians expected. While I was waiting, my right heart function decreased, and I was on 24-hour IV medication and pumps. In January 2018, there was a 99% match from a donor heart, but being off that 1% meant the heart wasn’t suitable for me. I tried to stay optimistic and positive through the whole journey.”
Then Amber Everman came into his life – and saved it. She became his donor hero.
Everman, 33, died at the UI Hospitals and Clinics from injuries suffered in a Waterloo house fire in March 2018. Two of her children, Amari Burkett, 9 and daughter Ava, 5, also lost their lives. The Cedar Falls High School graduate studied animal science at Hawkeye Community College and business at Kaplan University. She worked at Jesup Veterinary Clinic.
Holman didn’t know her daughter had signed up to become an organ donor until she was approached at the hospital. “We talked it over with the family, and decided that that’s what she wanted to do, and we would honor her wishes,” Holman said.
It’s difficult for Muzafirovic to express his feelings about a second chance at life. “When you have the name of the donor, you’re able to connect and call it your heart, as well as the other person’s heart. You go on and are thankful and grateful for each day. Always deep down, there is that sense of how I wouldn’t be here without that second chance.
“It’s very impactful on the donor’s family, too, because they’re able to know that someone in need of a second chance received it, and it was because of their loved one’s selfless gift.”
In 2019, Muzafirovic became an active volunteer for the Iowa Donor Network. “I give presentations at driver’s license courses with students on the importance of being an organ donor. Meeting someone on the other side of the story, someone who received a grateful gift from a donor, may make them want to mark themselves down as an organ donor.”
The Iowa Department of Transportation placed a permanent plaque at the new Waterloo Driver’s License Service Center in late July. The DOT is collaborating with Iowa Donor Network to install similar plaques across the state. The two organizations hope the plaques will inspire more Iowans to say “yes” to becoming an organ, eye and tissue donor when obtaining their driver’s license.
All plaques honor a deceased donor, living donor, or recipient from the community in which the plaque is installed. More than 1.58 million Iowans are registered to be organ, eye, and tissue donors, 97% have registered when getting a driver’s license.
“Iowa Donor Network’s strong partnership the Iowa Department of Transportation and driver’s license service centers across Iowa is vital to growing Iowa’s donor registry and saving lives. A single organ donor can save up to eight lives and a single tissue donor can heal 50-300 people. It is our hope that one day every Iowan will be inspired to donate life,” said Heather Butterfield, director of strategic communications at Iowa Donor Network.
For Holman, the anticipation of meeting Muzafirovic in person made her nervous, at least at first. “I’m very happy, I’m sad and I’m terrified. Having to lose her and the grandkids … there are tons of emotions in me. We have a connection, and I’m hoping that Amber’s two girls (Aaliyah and Ramiyah) will talk to him and some kind of relationship will form,” she said.
Now that he’s feels “1,000% better,” Muzafirovic plans to attend medical school, with a particular interest in cardiology. He also wants to continue his sharing his personal experience.
“If I can inspire just one person, then they’ll go on to inspire another person. Life opens new doors for you, and you never know what you’ll find until you go down the path.”