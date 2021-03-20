WATCH NOW: World War II Battle of Bulge vet from Hazleton turns 100

HAZLETON – Ralph Kephart will celebrate his 100th birthday on March 31.

A World War II combat veteran of the Battle of the Bulge, Kephart is excited about watching from his living room window as friends and neighbors “drive by and honk” from 1 to 3 p.m. March 27. His sons, Ralph Jr. and Dean, also have asked folks to send Kephart a birthday card in time for his centennial birthday. They’d like him to receive 100 cards.

“My legs don’t work so good anymore, so if anybody drives by and honks, well, I’m happy to sit here and wave at them. I’m not so sure what to do with 100 cards. I’ve already got 25 of ‘em,” said Kephart, who otherwise is healthy. He lives on his own and eats “pretty much” what he wants.

“I love pizza. When Ralph comes, he brings a pizza. Maybe he’ll bring one for my birthday. That’s alright with me. Dean’s supposed to come down, so whatever they want to do is alright with me.”