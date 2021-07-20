WATCH NOW: 'Without Music' is theme for Cedar Valley Chamber Music's return to live concert stage

CEDAR FALLS – This season’s theme for Cedar Valley Chamber Music, “Without Music,” is an obvious reference to 18 months without live music during the pandemic. But it also speaks to the power of music.

“We use music as a medium to express what words and pictures can’t. Music is a medium to capture expression and to speak without words,” said Hunter Capoccioni, CVCM founder and artistic director.

This weekend, the Cedar Valley Chamber Music returns to in-person performances with a series of concerts at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

The critically acclaimed Arianna String Quartet from the University of Missouri-St. Louis will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Great Hall. Musical selections will feature Felix Mendelssohn, Leos Janacek and Pytor Tchaikovsky that examine how structure, balance, syntax and other musical structures express the composers’ most intimate thoughts without text.

“Mendelssohn used music to create his own vocabulary to speak, and Janacek’s string quartet is an encapsulation of hundreds of love letters throughout his life to a younger married woman. The Tchaikovsky string quartet is a eulogy to a friend – how to say goodbye to someone when words fail you,” explained Capoccioni.