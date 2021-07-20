WATCH NOW: 'Without Music' is theme for Cedar Valley Chamber Music's return to live concert stage

CEDAR FALLS – This season’s theme for Cedar Valley Chamber Music, “Without Music,” is an obvious reference to 18 months without live music during the pandemic. But it also speaks to the power of music.
“We use music as a medium to express what words and pictures can’t. Music is a medium to capture expression and to speak without words,” said Hunter Capoccioni, CVCM founder and artistic director.
This weekend, the Cedar Valley Chamber Music returns to in-person performances with a series of concerts at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
The critically acclaimed Arianna String Quartet from the University of Missouri-St. Louis will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Great Hall. Musical selections will feature Felix Mendelssohn, Leos Janacek and Pytor Tchaikovsky that examine how structure, balance, syntax and other musical structures express the composers’ most intimate thoughts without text.
“Mendelssohn used music to create his own vocabulary to speak, and Janacek’s string quartet is an encapsulation of hundreds of love letters throughout his life to a younger married woman. The Tchaikovsky string quartet is a eulogy to a friend – how to say goodbye to someone when words fail you,” explained Capoccioni.
The Arianna Quartet has appeared throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia, with frequent visits to Brazil and South Africa. In addition to their recording of the two string quartets of Janácek, the ASQ has also recently released recordings of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Early and Middle Quartets.
“Travel Without Borders” at 7 p.m. July 28 features the Arianna Quartet on a musical journey.
“How do you capture the beauty and majesty of a location, the culture of a people, their food and customs and surroundings through music? The concert explores how Beethoven’s music was shaped by 19th century Vienna, Tchaikovsky’s homesickness for Russia while on the Mediterranean coast,” said Cappocioni.
The concert also will feature a piece by American composer Gabriela Lena. Joining the Arianna Quartet will be Julia Bullard on viola and Hannah Homan on cello. Both are on faculty at the University of Northern Iowa School of Music.
The final concert in the series at 7 p.m. July 31 is inspired by the natural world, featuring Claude Debussy’s monumental “La mer,” arranged for piano trio by Sally Beamish. The work depicts the movement of the sea drawn from Debussy’s childhood memories. Peteris Vasks’ “Plainscapes” depicts winds blowing over Latvian fields, while Joaquin Turina uses music to paint the sun in a Spanish sky. Holman is leading the final concert, joined by violinist Erik Rohde and pianist Peter Miyamoto.
Traditionally, Capoccioni chooses smaller venues for their concerts to better convey the intimate nature of the chamber music, but performing in the Great Hall will allow for better social distancing so audiences will feel comfortable, he said.
Capoccioni, a Waterloo native who now lives and teaches in Houston, will miss the series. “It’s the first summer I’m not going to be there because of the pandemic. I made the choice back in February, and I’m sad about that, but I have a family now, so it’s not a singular decision. I had to make a call and went with the information we had at the time.”
All concerts will be simultaneously live-streamed during the performances.
For ticket information, go to cedarvalleymusic.org. Capoccini said tickets also may be available at the door.
Miyamoto will present a piano masterclass at the Hearst Center for the Arts from 10 a.m. to noon July 26. The class is open to advanced students ages 12 to 23. Anyone interested should contact CVCM at cedarvalleymusic.org. In addition, Miyamoto will perform a piano recital at 7 p.m. July 30 at the First Congregational Church in Waterloo. His program will feature compositions by Beethoven, Chopin, Ravel and Rachmaninoff.