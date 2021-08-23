WATCH NOW: Welcome mat out for Grout Museum's tour of Waterloo's classic homes

WATERLOO – When the owner of an older home says it has “good bones,” it’s partly an explanation of why they’re willing to spend their resources to restore or maintain it.
Such attributes as timeless architectural features, perfectly proportioned rooms, great character and history, as well as solid construction are all part of the “good bones” description.
Seven homes and an apartment at the Masonic temple – all with good bones – will be featured on the Tour of Classic Homes from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday in Waterloo, presented by the Grout Museum and Friends of the Grout Historic Houses.
Admission is $10. Tickets may be purchased at any home on the tour. The event requires registration to attend. Go to https://www.groutmuseumdistrict.org/calendar/tour-of-classic-homes-2021-D08282021.aspx.
The fundraiser will help with the maintenance and repair of the 1861 Italianate Rensselaer Russell House Museum and the 1881 Snowden House. Both homes are listed on the National Register of Historic Places and are part of the Grout Museum District.
“Due to their age, the houses require ongoing attention. In 2019, the Russell House’s wrap-around porch was replaced at the cost of $30,000. A grant helped with 50 percent, but the Friends raised the remainder,” said Luanne Puhl, president of the Friends organization.
Currently the ongoing project is to repair and paint the wood trim on both houses. “The bid for that alone exceeds $60,000, and grants have not be forthcoming. The funds raised by the Tour of Classic Homes is integral to our effort of preserving these fine examples of Waterloo history,” Puhl said.
Koch Construction has been a longtime sponsor of the tour.
“Through the years, we’ve done a lot of work on the Russell and Snowden houses and take a lot of pride in the work we do. Trying to preserve 160- and 140-year-old houses is challenging. They take a lot of upkeep,” said Koch’s Ken Langston.
The company’s involvement is “a pride factor” and shows an “appreciation of the hand-craftsmanship that went into building these homes. You walk into the Russell House and see this curved staircase and there was nothing easy about building it. Building straight stairs is crazy hard, but to do a big curved staircase in the middle of a house is amazing,” he said.
Langston said it’s important to preserve these historic homes for the community. “This is the history of the community, so people can come learn and experience what was built 160 years ago.”
A recent restoration effort is returning the Masonic Temple, 325 E. Park Ave., to its former glory in downtown Waterloo. Built in 1928, the four-story Phoenician Revival style building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was purchased in 2013 by Brent Dahlstrom.
He transformed the unfinished top two floors into luxury apartments surrounding a center atrium. Apartments have full-sized kitchens, polished concrete floors and exposed exterior block walls. Tour participants will view Unit 310. Entrance is through the red doors off the East Park Avenue parking lot and onto the elevator.
Other homes being showcased are:
312 and 314 Clay St., (1936). These Walnut neighborhood homes are known as the Sears Roebuck houses. They are mirrored dwellings built in keeping with typical patterns of identical and double house construction. The one-story houses have offset entry porches, sweeping, curved roofs, curved-top front doors and wood hardy-board siding. Heartland Habitat for Humanity owns and refurbished the houses. Both homes are for sale.
419 Almond St., (1904). The owner grew up in this house, raised her family here and has made improvements over time. Pocket doors, original hardware floors and built-ins are part of the appeal.
920 Prospect Blvd., (1937). The classic Tudor-style house was designed by architect Cleve Miller. Interior architectural features include a wrought-iron staircase, curved arches in the living and dining rooms, original wood floors, a tiled fireplace, built-ins and original tile in the foyer.
856 Sunrise Blvd., (1966). Described as a ranch-style rambler, there is a curved hall, copper-hooded, three-sided fireplace in the living and family rooms, a wall of windows facing a two-level landscaped back yard and a unique backsplash in the remodeled kitchen.
Rensselaer Russell House Museum 520 W. Third St. (1861). Russell, Waterloo’s first banker, and his wife purchased the lot in 1857 for $750 and built the Italianate house with belvedere for a cost of $5,878.83. Nearly 85,000 bricks were transported from Dubuque for $403.11 to build the walls which are three bricks thick. It became affiliated with the Grout in 1988.
Snowden House, 306 Washington St. (1881). It was built by William Snowden, a Waterloo pharmacist, as a summer home on land purchased from Rensselaer Russell. In 1899, Lillian Russell Lamson purchased the home, and in 1922, the Waterloo Woman’s Club purchased and remodeled the house as their headquarters. In 1997, the Grout assumed ownership and uses it as an event center.