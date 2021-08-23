WATCH NOW: Welcome mat out for Grout Museum's tour of Waterloo's classic homes

Currently the ongoing project is to repair and paint the wood trim on both houses. “The bid for that alone exceeds $60,000, and grants have not be forthcoming. The funds raised by the Tour of Classic Homes is integral to our effort of preserving these fine examples of Waterloo history,” Puhl said.

Koch Construction has been a longtime sponsor of the tour.

“Through the years, we’ve done a lot of work on the Russell and Snowden houses and take a lot of pride in the work we do. Trying to preserve 160- and 140-year-old houses is challenging. They take a lot of upkeep,” said Koch’s Ken Langston.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The company’s involvement is “a pride factor” and shows an “appreciation of the hand-craftsmanship that went into building these homes. You walk into the Russell House and see this curved staircase and there was nothing easy about building it. Building straight stairs is crazy hard, but to do a big curved staircase in the middle of a house is amazing,” he said.

Langston said it’s important to preserve these historic homes for the community. “This is the history of the community, so people can come learn and experience what was built 160 years ago.”