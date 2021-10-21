WATCH NOW: Weather or not you believe it, prognosticators says bundle up for colder, drier winter 2021-22

Old Farmer’s Almanac prognosticators are predicting a colder- and drier-than-normal winter for America’s heartland in late 2021 and early 2022 — and that includes us.

“Bundle up,” said Ben Kilbride, assistant editor for the Old Farmer’s Almanac. “Get the furnace checked. It will be colder than average, but drier, a little less precipitation, a little less snow than normal.”

Expect those shivering periods, Kilbride said, in mid- and late December, early and late January and early to mid-February. Average temperatures in November are expected to be 36 degrees, 7 degrees below average, while December will average about 29 degrees, 3 degrees below normal. January’s temperatures will be 20 degrees, 9 degrees below average, and February will offer a respite with average temperatures about 4 degrees above average at 35 degrees.

Northeast Iowans may not need the shovel or snow blower much this winter, he predicts. “But if you enjoy snow-shoeing, skiing and other outdoor winter sports you may be disappointed, because snowfall is predicted to be below normal in the north.”

“The southern part of region 10 — the heartland — will have more snow, so you might get a couple of those storms coming up your way.”

Snow showers are expected near Thanksgiving in some areas of Iowa, and Christmas week is expected to be “frigid with flurries.” The snowiest periods will fall in late December, early January and mid-February, according to the Old Farmers’ Almanac.

Similar forecasts can be found in 2022’s The Farmers’ Almanac, although that publication is describing a “flip-flop” winter with near-normal amounts of snow and “polar coaster swings in temperatures.”

The Farmers’ Almanac predicts January will start out mild throughout most of the country and get colder in mid- to late January. The Midwest and Northern Plains are in for “cold and flaky weather, and in the Plains, possibly a blizzard in late January.

While critics dismiss the almanacs’ seasonal forecasts as “pseudoscience,” each almanac claims its own formulas for weather prediction are accurate. The Old Farmer’s Almanac bases its forecasts on solar science, meteorology and climatology, Kilbride said.

“We use all the current technologies for forecasting the weather, and we have 230 years of predictions to look back on and draw from,” he added.

Astronomical and mathematical calculations are used in forecasts in The Farmers’ Almanac.

Meanwhile, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center advises us to prepare for an 87% chance of a La Niña winter. It will be the second La Niña in a row and could mean a colder winter. Snow is hard to predict, but experts are forecasting — possibly — less snowfall in the central-Southern Plains, while the Upper Midwest Great Lakes and northern Rockies could see more snow.

Look for Iowa’s summer 2022 to be hot and rainy, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

