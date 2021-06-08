WATCH NOW: Waverly pools open despite shortage of staff

WAVERLY – A staffing shortage has left some swimming pools in deep water.
Waverly Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan said he is seeing a labor shortage in several areas, including parks and recreation, but right now his top concern is the swimming pool.
“We have 15 lifeguards. Typically we’d like to have at least 25 to be able to fill all the shifts,” he said.
Waverly’s other pool at the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center, also called the W, also is experiencing a staff shortage. The indoor pool hosts swim lessons and is open to guests.
“It’s a struggle being able to cover all shifts at both places,” Riordan said.
Waverly leisure services typically hires several high school students as lifeguards each summer. After the pandemic shut down the pool last year, Riordan has seen interest slide.
“We really don’t have the sophomores and juniors,” he said. “We missed out on them their first year or two of high school. We’re still trying to get them excited about working and excited about the pool.”
Riordan ensured all pools are still operating safely.
“We can still operate and work safely, but we don’t have the typical guard rotation that we would like,” he said. “We’re covered, but it’s scarce. It’s just been tough.”
Closures last year during the pandemic along with international workers having difficulty getting visas is leaving many lifeguard positions unfilled across the country this summer, according to the Boston Globe.
Many certification or recertification classes were shut down during the pandemic and when they reopened, social distancing guidelines kept classes small, the American Lifeguard Association told the newspaper.
There is also a backlog for processing visa applications for seasonal workers, B.J. Fisher, the association’s director of health and safety, said.
The shortage of certified lifeguards has been a problem for years.
The town of Barnstable, Mass., is still trying to recruit another two dozen lifeguards to reach its goal of having 105 on staff. That’s despite offering referral bonuses and recruiting at schools, swim teams and a youth job fair.
“It’s been a challenge,” Cindi Machado, Barnstable’s recreation director, told the newspaper.
Lifeguard training includes certifications in first aid and CPR as well as passing a swimming test. Some employers are offering to pay for the certifications or reimburse certain fees for lifeguards they hire.
The scramble to train and hire lifeguards also comes as many pools were shut down during the last year, meaning missed swimming lessons for some young children.