WATCH NOW: Waverly pools open despite shortage of staff

WAVERLY – A staffing shortage has left some swimming pools in deep water.

Waverly Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan said he is seeing a labor shortage in several areas, including parks and recreation, but right now his top concern is the swimming pool.

“We have 15 lifeguards. Typically we’d like to have at least 25 to be able to fill all the shifts,” he said.

Waverly’s other pool at the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center, also called the W, also is experiencing a staff shortage. The indoor pool hosts swim lessons and is open to guests.

“It’s a struggle being able to cover all shifts at both places,” Riordan said.

Waverly leisure services typically hires several high school students as lifeguards each summer. After the pandemic shut down the pool last year, Riordan has seen interest slide.

“We really don’t have the sophomores and juniors,” he said. “We missed out on them their first year or two of high school. We’re still trying to get them excited about working and excited about the pool.”

Riordan ensured all pools are still operating safely.