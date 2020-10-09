WATCH NOW: Waverly man's Great Danes inspire cartoons, book

While followers have described “It’s a Dane Thing” as the next “Marmaduke” or “Scooby Doo,” Santoiemma’s sense of humor is more to “The Far Side.”

“Those always cracked me up. I have a warped sense of humor, sort of a droll way of looking at things. I take all these experiences a Dane or dog owner has and blow them up to the max. The human in my cartoons is based off me, but the Danes in my drawings don’t have names. Well, I know the names, but I haven’t told anyone. I want people to look at my drawings and think ‘this could be my Great Dane,’” the artist said.

Several of his posts have been shared 100,000 times in a single day. “People relate to the cartoons, and they send me pictures and anecdotes about their own dogs. The comments are great, and people think of me as a big deal or a celebrity, which is kinda weird to me and very humbling.”

He sells prints of his cartoons and expects to launch a collection of “It’s a Dane Thing” Christmas cards and eventually, DaleToons dog tags. He will send his book to the publisher in the next several weeks and will print 3,000 copies.