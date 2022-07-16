WATCH NOW: Waverly Heritage Days brings community together for parade, weekend of fun

WAVERLY — Deklen Poppe, 3, likely spoke for most kids at the Heritage Days parade Saturday morning when he held up a piece of Dubble Bubble Gum in response to being asked about his favorite part of the hour long-event.

Walkers and riders in this year's parade had no shortage of candy to give out to kids and adults of all ages on the nearly two-mile route on a cloudy summer day.

People were lined up and down Fifth Avenue Northwest and Sixth Street Northwest and Southwest in anticipation with big bags to carry all of the sweet treats.

But it's not the only reason the Poppe family came out.

“We always like to see the fire trucks, too, because his grandfather is the fire chief in Plainfield,” said the boy's mother, Katie Poppe of Waverly.

“The parade is great because it gives the community something to celebrate,” she added.

Other goodies were handed out during Saturday's first scheduled activity.

Stuffed animals from Trinkets & Togs Thrift Store were among them as well as jar lid grippers from Taylor Physical Therapy, fly swatters from CUSB Bank, and sandwiches from Jimmy John’s.

Waverly friends Dennis Wiley and Judy Miller had their eyes on the Jimmy John sandwiches and the goodies from Fareway Bakery. But Miller said they also liked to “see the different floats they haven’t seen before.”

“We like to listen to the bands too,” said Wiley. “They have a good variety.”

This year’s theme for the 35th annual event is “The Beat Goes On” in honor of the music groups that come back to perform year after year during the three-day weekend event.

Heather Grier, of Tripoli, came with her two kids who had yet to experience Heritage Days’ festivities.

They had experienced the parade, but 2022 was the first time the family would branch out to visit other attractions.

She said her daughter Bristol, 5, was “pretty excited” about the General Public Princess Party and the bounce house.

“As a mom, it’s a good way for the kids to socialize especially after COVID,” she said. “For the small businesses, the event provides good exposure.”

Michelle Jacobs, of Waverly, came with her mother Angela and her dog Boo.

They parked themselves in their usual spot along the parade route. Jacobs was most impressed with the beginning of the parade when the military veterans and a large American flag passed through the streets.

Spectators near the Wartburg College campus stood up, removed their caps and were dead silent.

“During these tumultuous times, that says a lot about our community,” she said. “You could hear a pin drop.”

They were planning to head over to a relative’s 50th wedding anniversary. It’s not uncommon for reunions and other special events to organize this weekend.

In fact, two parade floats carried Waverly-Shell Rock graduates from the classes of 1977 and 1972 celebrating their 45th and 50th anniversaries, respectively, since dawning their graduation caps.

Speaking of traditions and heritage, another Waverly resident Danise Schweer was one of four Waverly high school graduates from her family to make it out to the parade.

The oldest got his diploma in 1943 and the youngest in 2012.

Seeing other people from all walks of life within Waverly, she said: “It gives us a chance to unite, and serves as a good reminder as to where we all come from.”

“As a farmer, I always like seeing the old tractors and horses,” Schweer noted. “I was in the municipal band, so I like seeing them, too.”

Her family was planning to check out the Vic Ferrari Band’s final Waverly concert as part of the rock and roll group’s farewell tour.

Additionally, the annual fireworks were on her family’s radar.

Lynne and Bill Fruehling, of Waverly, can see those loud colorful rockets from their porch.

Before the nightcap, the husband and wife were enjoying a peaceful afternoon at the park, where most of the Heritage Days’ gatherings and events take place, eating a Philly Cheese Steak and bratwurst, with some Beaver Creek Band music in the background.

When they moved to town from San Diego five years ago, they said signs of Heritage Days were “everywhere. You can’t miss it.”

In addition to the fireworks, they can hear the music “clear as a bell” from their house two miles away, said Bill.

Now they’re one of Waverly’s dozens of participants in the parades and other festivities.

They rode the Rotary Club’s float, and purchased some honey and seasoning from the pop-up marketplace.

“We’re taking advantage of a day that’s not so hot, unlike last year,” Lynne said.