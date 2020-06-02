WATCH NOW: Waterloo vigil for George Floyd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — A crowd of about 60 people knelt silently for 10 minutes Monday night at Lincoln Park in memory of George Floyd.

It was just a little more than the nine minutes that Floyd lingered with a Minneapolis police officer’s knee on his neck before dying.

Holding candles, with the quiet broken only by passing traffic and a church bell, the Lincoln Park group peacefully marked Floyd’s death. Paper bag luminaries with the phrases “Stop Police Brutality,” “No Justice, No Peace,” and “Black Lives Matter” dotted the park’s central plaza.

Michelle Smith of Waterloo said she organized the event with the help of her family out of concern for her children.

“As a mother of mixed children, it could have been one of my children. As a mom, he needs to be honored. This man was murdered, it can’t be described any other way,” Smith said. “It’s heartbreaking, and I couldn’t imagine.”

Resident Leland Burch of Waterloo said the law enforcement culture is behind the problem.