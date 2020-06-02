WATCH NOW: Waterloo vigil for George Floyd

WATERLOO — A crowd of about 60 people knelt silently for 10 minutes Monday night at Lincoln Park in memory of George Floyd.
It was just a little more than the nine minutes that Floyd lingered with a Minneapolis police officer’s knee on his neck before dying.
Holding candles, with the quiet broken only by passing traffic and a church bell, the Lincoln Park group peacefully marked Floyd’s death. Paper bag luminaries with the phrases “Stop Police Brutality,” “No Justice, No Peace,” and “Black Lives Matter” dotted the park’s central plaza.
Michelle Smith of Waterloo said she organized the event with the help of her family out of concern for her children.
“As a mother of mixed children, it could have been one of my children. As a mom, he needs to be honored. This man was murdered, it can’t be described any other way,” Smith said. “It’s heartbreaking, and I couldn’t imagine.”
Resident Leland Burch of Waterloo said the law enforcement culture is behind the problem.
“It’s not a one-cop thing. It’s not a two-cop thing. It’s a culture, it’s a blind eye,” Burch said. “The stuff does has to stop, and the only way it’s going to stop is if we make the decisions of who the leaders are that put the people in place that create that culture.”
He said residents should stand up against racism.
“When you are with your buddies, and someone starts smirking off … someone drops an N-word because they think it’s funny because you’re white and they are going to be OK with it. It’s not OK anymore, and it’s OK to stand up for people now and tell them not to do it,” Burch said.
PHOTOS: Candlelight vigil for George Floyd in Waterloo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.