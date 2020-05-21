WATCH NOW: Waterloo Test Iowa site closed, moved to Marshall County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — Despite the governor’s announcement that “anyone” who wanted a Test Iowa test could now get an appointment for one, the state will be closing the Test Iowa site in Waterloo on Friday and moving it to Marshall County, local officials said Thursday.

The Waterloo Test Iowa site would be shut down Friday afternoon, Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said at the county’s now-weekly coronavirus briefing.

The testing site, set up in the Crossroads Mall parking lot since April 29, accounted for less than 12% of all tests taken in Black Hawk County.

And Black Hawk County residents can choose to be tested in Marshall County or any of the other seven Test Iowa sites throughout the state, which can be found at coronavirus.iowa.gov.

But Black Hawk County officials were still puzzled as to why Gov. Kim Reynolds would remove a coronavirus testing site from the fifth-highest population center in Iowa.

“I don’t know the rubric or the methodology behind why (it’s) being moved, particularly at a time they are opening up the criteria for who can be tested,” said Thompson. “It doesn’t make sense to me.”