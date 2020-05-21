WATCH NOW: Waterloo Test Iowa site closed, moved to Marshall County

WATERLOO — Despite the governor’s announcement that “anyone” who wanted a Test Iowa test could now get an appointment for one, the state will be closing the Test Iowa site in Waterloo on Friday and moving it to Marshall County, local officials said Thursday.
The Waterloo Test Iowa site would be shut down Friday afternoon, Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said at the county’s now-weekly coronavirus briefing.
The testing site, set up in the Crossroads Mall parking lot since April 29, accounted for less than 12% of all tests taken in Black Hawk County.
And Black Hawk County residents can choose to be tested in Marshall County or any of the other seven Test Iowa sites throughout the state, which can be found at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
But Black Hawk County officials were still puzzled as to why Gov. Kim Reynolds would remove a coronavirus testing site from the fifth-highest population center in Iowa.
“I don’t know the rubric or the methodology behind why (it’s) being moved, particularly at a time they are opening up the criteria for who can be tested,” said Thompson. “It doesn’t make sense to me.”
County health director Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said Black Hawk County added eight new cases Thursday for a total of 1,877 cases or 1.4% of the total population, with 1,036 of those individuals already recovered. The county remained at 37 deaths from COVID-19, a 1.97% fatality rate.
While the county currently has four long-term care facility outbreaks, with two of those facilities adding new cases Thursday, it’s also seen its curve flatten, with the hard-hitting Tyson outbreak in Waterloo largely over with, according to health officials.
By contrast, Marshall County is at 835 cases, or over 2% of its total population. It has had seven total deaths and two long-term care outbreaks affecting 71 residents and staff, including at the state-run Iowa Veterans Home.
Thompson said the county’s hospitals and clinics were requesting extra test kits to compensate for the loss of the site, which they can now order directly from the State Hygenic Lab. And he wasn’t entirely sad to see the site go, noting it uses law enforcement time and resources every day it’s open.
“Test Iowa has been a bit of a quagmire for everyone,” Thompson said, noting the issues Linn County and others were having getting reliable data from the state was the same as Black Hawk County’s experience. “There’s just been a lot of dysfunction.”
