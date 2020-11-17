WATCH NOW: Waterloo native stars in Lifetime TV Christmas movie

WATERLOO – If you’re a fan of cable TV’s Christmas movies, then you’ve probably seen promotions for “A Taste of Christmas,” premiering at 7 p.m. Friday on the Lifetime network.

Anni Krueger, a 2006 Columbus High School graduate and Waterloo Community Playhouse veteran, has the starring role in the holiday film. Her character, Natalie, wants to help her cousin open her new Italian restaurant on Christmas Eve, even if it means working with pessimistic but handsome Chef Stefano.

“I’m just so excited to have a film to share with everyone that is uplifting and joyful and can provide a little escapism and comfort at a time when we really need it. It’s not a specific genre, just a feel-good movie everyone can watch as a family,” said Krueger, who lives in New York and works as a professional singer and actress.

She auditioned for the movie in October 2019 and a day after Thanksgiving, picked out the family Christmas tree with her 10-year-old son Fenwick and life partner Charles, before hopping on a place for Helen, Ga., about 1 ½ hours north of Atlanta. The mountain town’s Bavarian-style buildings gives it a sense of “storybook Christmas magic,” perfect for filming a holiday movie, Krueger said.