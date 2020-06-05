WATCH NOW: Waterloo Mayor Hart honors local woman for achieving goals in spite of obstacles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Mayor Quentin Hart presented Yessica Richardson with the Iowa Women’s Foundation Ovation recognition Thursday in a surprise announcement at the Riverloop Amphitheatre.

Richardson, originally from the Dominican Republic, is a Waterloo resident and single mother of three. She was nominated by staff at the House of Hope.

“She did not give up when all seemed lost, and I honestly don’t know if I would have had her courage or her tenacity to keep going. … She looked at each challenge as an opportunity to move her to a place of victory, honor and respect,” Mayor Hart said.

Before discovering the House of Hope, Richardson had escaped domestic violence, had her older children taken from her by their father at a domestic violence shelter, was denied a visa renewal to stay in the U.S., and lost everything she owned in a house fire. She spent two years in the transitional housing program at the House of Hope in Waterloo, obtaining a work permit, learning to drive and getting her license despite language barriers, fighting for and winning custody of her three children, obtaining gainful employment, and securing a safe and permanent home for her family.