WATCH NOW: Waterloo Mayor Hart honors local woman for achieving goals in spite of obstacles

WATERLOO — Mayor Quentin Hart presented Yessica Richardson with the Iowa Women’s Foundation Ovation recognition Thursday in a surprise announcement at the Riverloop Amphitheatre.
Richardson, originally from the Dominican Republic, is a Waterloo resident and single mother of three. She was nominated by staff at the House of Hope.
“She did not give up when all seemed lost, and I honestly don’t know if I would have had her courage or her tenacity to keep going. … She looked at each challenge as an opportunity to move her to a place of victory, honor and respect,” Mayor Hart said.
Before discovering the House of Hope, Richardson had escaped domestic violence, had her older children taken from her by their father at a domestic violence shelter, was denied a visa renewal to stay in the U.S., and lost everything she owned in a house fire. She spent two years in the transitional housing program at the House of Hope in Waterloo, obtaining a work permit, learning to drive and getting her license despite language barriers, fighting for and winning custody of her three children, obtaining gainful employment, and securing a safe and permanent home for her family.
“Having been a small part of Yessica’s journey has truly been an inspiration to all of us at House of Hope. We are honored to be a part of this day celebrating her and humbled to call her family,” said House of Hope Executive Director Karin Rowe.
A short time after graduating the House of Hope program, Richardson was wrongfully terminated from her job. She then tested positive for COVID-19 virus, preventing her from applying for other jobs. But Richardson never gave up. After recovering from the coronavirus, she sought advice and guidance from the House of Hope and once again achieved gainful employment.
“Stories like Yessica’s need to be shared and celebrated,” said Mayor Hart. “I hope others will hear it and be encouraged to keep pressing on no matter their circumstances.”
House of Hope provides individualized support and transitional housing to achieve secure families, independence and permanent homes. The vision is to end the cycle of homelessness in the Cedar Valley with respect, empowerment, stewardship and accountability as the core values.
