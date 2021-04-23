WATCH NOW: Waterloo hospitals welcome back volunteers

WATERLOO – Hospital volunteers got their moment to shine on Friday with a red-carpet welcome at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

Volunteers have not worked at the hospital since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than a year ago. A couple dozen staff members cheered on about 15 volunteers as they entered the building for re-orientation training Friday morning.

“Our volunteers are here to free the staff to do the things only they can do,” said Sally Sherwood, Allen volunteer services coordinator. “They provide that extra care for our visitors as the staff are caring for the patients.”

Volunteer Mike Miehe took a stroll down the red carpet as he returned to the hospital Friday for training. Miehe began volunteering as Santa Claus about seven years ago after he had cancer surgery at Allen.

“Everybody at the hospital was so kind and caring. After I got done I thought there must be something I can do,” Miehe said.

Now he also volunteers as a patient escort.

“Most of the times we’re the first people they see,” he said. “It’s a great way to give back to the hospital and a way to give back to the community.”